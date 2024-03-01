‘Swiftie Dad’ wins ST’s Taylor Swift infographic poster for his daughter

SINGAPORE – In a sea of mostly excitable young women with friendship bracelets, 57-year-old polytechnic lecturer Allan Lee stood out for being one of the few middle-aged men vying for The Straits Times’ (ST) limited-edition, nine-part infographic poster about American superstar Taylor Swift, ahead of her six-night show here at the National Stadium from March 2 to 9.

Mr Lee, who took part in a contest to win the poster for his daughter, is what is known as a “Swiftie Dad” – the father of a Swift fan.

The contest, which ran from Feb 14 to 23, asked ST’s TikTok followers to post themselves trying out its special TikTok filter to win the poster. The filter randomly matched users to a music “era”, or one album, covered in Swift’s Eras Tour set list.

Posters were given to a limited number of winners.

His daughter Athena Lee, a 26-year-old account executive at a social media agency, who came down to ST’s office to collect the poster with her father, says: “I don’t have TikTok and I thought that if I posted, I will just be another Swiftie girl, whereas my dad will stand out. And it worked. I’m very thankful to my dad.”

She has a VIP 1 ticket to Swift’s March 9 show here, which set her back $1,228.

The poster is a composite of nine full-page infographics, which combine to form an image of Swift. They were published in the national broadsheet over nine days from Feb 17 to 25. Each infographic represents one era of Swift’s career.

Mr Lee, an ST subscriber and reader, collected the infographics from the newspaper every morning and left them on his daughter’s bedside table. He also entered virtual queues to buy Swift’s concert merchandise and register for free tickets to watch The Eras Tour Light & Water Show organised by Marina Bay Sands.

He says: “My daughter is not that crazy over many stars, so I want to support what she loves. I also think Taylor Swift is very talented and hardworking, and hopefully my daughter can emulate that too.”

Aside from Swiftie Dad, mum Amelia Tan is also a winner. The 33-year-old marketing manager, who has two sons, aged four and five months old, banked her hopes on getting a poster.