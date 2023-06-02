Torque Shop: Signs of odometer tampering

I am looking to buy a used car. I have heard that a car’s actual mileage can be higher than what is displayed. What are the signs that the odometer has been tampered with to show a lower mileage?

Perhaps the first thing you should do is to look for the car’s service records. Typically, the invoices will show the car’s mileage. Watch out for large intervals between the old records and the most recent one. If there are only older invoices, they can also serve as a starting point to estimate the total mileage driven.

The car’s official distributor would be a good source of information. However, it is not likely to give you the information unless you can prove that you are the legitimate owner of the vehicle.

The vehicle’s mechanical wear and tear is probably the best tell-tale sign, but this requires the assistance of a reliable workshop. The condition of various components will give an idea of the “real” mileage of the vehicle.

While at the workshop, check the engine’s compression. Engines with very high mileage will show a noticeable drop in compression.

With high usage comes a sagging driver’s seat, worn steering wheel, scratches around the ignition keyhole and driver’s door handle, a generally unkempt dashboard with long-standing dust on the vents, faded switch markings and mediocre air-conditioner performance.

You will also find a worn pedal rubber and floor mat or carpet where the driver’s heels rest.

If the dealer does not agree to a third-party inspection or a test-drive, the best advice would be to walk away and source another car from a different dealer.

Should you, at any point, have even the slightest inkling of odometer tampering, stop any discussion or negotiation and bid farewell.

It is not always easy to claim compensation from the seller if you discover that the mileage is not genuine once you have completed the deal.

This is because it is often difficult to pinpoint the culprit, especially if the car has had more than one previous owner and been through a number of used-car dealers.