For car enthusiasts and families: The Car Expo 2023 returns

Happening on October 14 and 15, the event will bring together major car brands, pre-owned dealers and accessory retailers all under one roof

The Car Expo October 2023
Singapore’s biggest car show is back with its one-stop motoring shopping experience. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA
Jassmin Peter-Berntzen
Updated
Published
42 sec ago

 

Whether you are cruising for a new ride or on the lookout for accessories to spruce up your car, there is no better place to do it then at The Car Expo at Singapore Expo on October 14 and 15.

Underscoring its reputation for being Singapore’s biggest car show, the two-day event, which is organised by SPH Media, will span Halls 4B and 5 and showcase 30 booths and 34 car brands. These include 18 authorised distributors, seven pre-owned car dealerships and nine auto accessory companies.

Mr Christopher Chan, head of sales at SPH Media, says: “We are confident that The Car Expo will always show up with a wide variety of interesting models and good deals for potential buyers. As always, it is our hope that our audience will find something they like, and that our clients will generate as many leads and sales conversions as possible.”

If you are heading down to the show, here is what's in store for you.

 

 

Freebies and promotions galore

Be one of the first 1,000 visitors daily to receive an eco-friendly foldable tote bag. Purchase any brand new or pre-owned car and receive up to $1,000 worth of SPC cash vouchers. Potential car buyers will also enjoy exclusive discounts, attractive financing rates, extended warranty options, premium accessory upgrades, free merchandise and service credits.

 

One-Stop Shop

“Despite the high COE environment, The Car Expo offers a one-stop shopping experience for Singapore’s motoring community. For potential buyers who have been eyeing a specific model, they’ll be able to spot the best deals from us at the upcoming show.”
Lawrence, managing director, Performance Motors Limited, on providing value for all potential car buyers at the event

New wheels on show

BYD Seal electric car
The sleek and fully electric BYD Seal will be on showcase at the event. PHOTO: BYD

Just like previous events, visitors can expect an exciting showcase of new and popular automobiles. The compact Volkswagen Golf, efficient Skoda Octavia sedan and family-friendly seven-seater Kodiaq SUV, will all be on showcase, this time with Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE) pricing. 

Petrolheads and those who love a good design should keep their eyes peeled for the retro-inspired Mitsuoka Rockstar Supercar, the sleek Mercedes-Benz GLB 180 Progressive and the sporty Suzuki S-Cross SUV. 

Thinking of making the leap to a hybrid or electric vehicle? Check out the fully electric BYD Seal, Peugeot e-2008 GT and ORA Good Cat Electric, plus the Kia Niro Hybrid. Luxury multi-purpose van Toyota Vellfire will also be featuring its hybrid model.

 

Building Brand Awareness

“As a new authorised dealer of BMW with less than a year since appointment, Eurokars Auto needs to build our brand awareness to the masses. The Car Expo is a great opportunity for us to be closer to the public.”
Jason Lim, managing director, BMW Eurokars Auto, on why the exposure at the event is important for car businesses

Meet your favourite DJs and win prizes

Catch Kiss92’s Glenn Ong, Angel and The Flying Dutchman from The BIG Show, plus Charmaine Phua and Nat Koh on October 14, from 10am to 4pm. The DJs from ONE FM 91.3 – Simon Lim, Carol Smith and Kyle Ravin – will be there on October 15, from 10am to 7pm. Visit their booth and you could win SPC cash vouchers and radio premium giveaways.

The Car Expo Sonax
Stock up on your go-to car maintenance accessories including Sonax’s range of polishing and cleaning products. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Soup things up

If you're in the market for a competitively priced dream car, explore numerous reputable pre-owned car dealers at the show, including CarTimes Automobile, Cosmo Automobiles, Motor-East, and Motorway. Looking to enhance your existing vehicle? Head on over to the accessory booths. Whether you're interested in new rims or car grooming kits, there are ample options to refresh your car's look and feel. Brands on showcase include Sonax, Autobacs and Hyper Tyre.

 

Establishing Relationships

“The Car Expo provides a proven platform for distributors to establish direct customer relationships, offer exclusive promotions, and gather market insights. Additionally, it fosters healthy competition, allowing distributors to fine-tune their strategies, ultimately driving sales.”
David Nah, general manager, Skoda Singapore, on why the company continues to be part of the show

Who’s At The Show

Authorised Distributors

BOOTH D1
LEXUS

BOOTH D2
TOYOTA

BOOTH D3
VOLVO

BOOTH D4
AUDI

BOOTH D5
MAZDA
MG

BOOTH D6
MERCEDES-BENZ

BOOTH D7
ORA
KIA
CITROËN

BOOTH D8
HONDA

BOOTH D9
SUZUKI

BOOTH D10
BMW

BOOTH D11
BYD
PEUGEOT

BOOTH D12
VOLKSWAGEN

BOOTH D13
ŠKODA

BOOTH D14
MITSUOKA

Pre-owned Cars

BOOTH P1
SG CAR CHOICE

BOOTH P2
SUPREME CARS

BOOTH P3
COSMO AUTOMOBILES

BOOTH P4
MOTORWAY

BOOTH P5
MOTOR-EAST

BOOTH P6
CARTIMES AUTOMOBILE

BOOTH P7
THINK ONE AUTOMOBILE

Accessories & Services

BOOTH A1
SPC

BOOTH A2
STAMFORD TYRES

BOOTH A3
AUTOBACS

BOOTH A4
CITY TYREAUTO

BOOTH A5
MOBOT

BOOTH A6
SENSATEC

BOOTH A7
SONAX

BOOTH A8
LION CITY RENTALS

BOOTH A9
FASST

View the show's floor plan

