For car enthusiasts and families: The Car Expo 2023 returns

Whether you are cruising for a new ride or on the lookout for accessories to spruce up your car, there is no better place to do it then at The Car Expo at Singapore Expo on October 14 and 15.

Underscoring its reputation for being Singapore’s biggest car show, the two-day event, which is organised by SPH Media, will span Halls 4B and 5 and showcase 30 booths and 34 car brands. These include 18 authorised distributors, seven pre-owned car dealerships and nine auto accessory companies.

Mr Christopher Chan, head of sales at SPH Media, says: “We are confident that The Car Expo will always show up with a wide variety of interesting models and good deals for potential buyers. As always, it is our hope that our audience will find something they like, and that our clients will generate as many leads and sales conversions as possible.”

If you are heading down to the show, here is what's in store for you.