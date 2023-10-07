For car enthusiasts and families: The Car Expo 2023 returns

Whether you are cruising for a new ride or on the lookout for accessories to spruce up your car, there is no better place to do it then at The Car Expo at Singapore Expo on October 14 and 15.
Underscoring its reputation for being Singapore’s biggest car show, the two-day event, which is organised by SPH Media, will span Halls 4B and 5 and showcase 30 booths and 34 car brands. These include 18 authorised distributors, seven pre-owned car dealerships and nine auto accessory companies.
Mr Christopher Chan, head of sales at SPH Media, says: “We are confident that The Car Expo will always show up with a wide variety of interesting models and good deals for potential buyers. As always, it is our hope that our audience will find something they like, and that our clients will generate as many leads and sales conversions as possible.”
If you are heading down to the show, here is what's in store for you.
Freebies and promotions galore
Be one of the first 1,000 visitors daily to receive an eco-friendly foldable tote bag. Purchase any brand new or pre-owned car and receive up to $1,000 worth of SPC cash vouchers. Potential car buyers will also enjoy exclusive discounts, attractive financing rates, extended warranty options, premium accessory upgrades, free merchandise and service credits.
New wheels on show
Just like previous events, visitors can expect an exciting showcase of new and popular automobiles. The compact Volkswagen Golf, efficient Skoda Octavia sedan and family-friendly seven-seater Kodiaq SUV, will all be on showcase, this time with Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE) pricing.
Petrolheads and those who love a good design should keep their eyes peeled for the retro-inspired Mitsuoka Rockstar Supercar, the sleek Mercedes-Benz GLB 180 Progressive and the sporty Suzuki S-Cross SUV.
Thinking of making the leap to a hybrid or electric vehicle? Check out the fully electric BYD Seal, Peugeot e-2008 GT and ORA Good Cat Electric, plus the Kia Niro Hybrid. Luxury multi-purpose van Toyota Vellfire will also be featuring its hybrid model.
Meet your favourite DJs and win prizes
Catch Kiss92’s Glenn Ong, Angel and The Flying Dutchman from The BIG Show, plus Charmaine Phua and Nat Koh on October 14, from 10am to 4pm. The DJs from ONE FM 91.3 – Simon Lim, Carol Smith and Kyle Ravin – will be there on October 15, from 10am to 7pm. Visit their booth and you could win SPC cash vouchers and radio premium giveaways.
Soup things up
If you're in the market for a competitively priced dream car, explore numerous reputable pre-owned car dealers at the show, including CarTimes Automobile, Cosmo Automobiles, Motor-East, and Motorway. Looking to enhance your existing vehicle? Head on over to the accessory booths. Whether you're interested in new rims or car grooming kits, there are ample options to refresh your car's look and feel. Brands on showcase include Sonax, Autobacs and Hyper Tyre.