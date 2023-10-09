Smart driving 101: Simple tips to keep your ride smooth and economical

Driving is not just about reaching your destination. It is about the whole experience and the sense of accomplishment that comes with navigating the open road. However, with increasing costs, it is crucial to drive smart and make economic choices.
Here are some expert tips that will not only improve your driving experience but also save you money in the long run.
Go easy on the accelerator
Gentle acceleration does not just mean you are being kinder to your car's engine; it is also a surefire way to improve your fuel efficiency. Smoothly ease onto the gas rather than flooring it. Your bank balance and your engine will thank you.
Keep those tyres in check
Underinflated tyres are one of the main culprits for increased fuel consumption and premature wear. Make it a monthly routine to check your tyre pressure. Not only does this ensure longevity, but it also helps in achieving optimal fuel economy. Not sure what the pressure for your tyres should be? Look on the driver’s side door jamb or your car’s manual to find the recommended PSI for the front and rear tyres.
Shed the extra weight
Often, our cars become storage units. But carrying around that extra weight affects fuel efficiency. Clean out unnecessary items, especially heavy loads. If you do not need the roof rack, consider removing it. It will reduce drag and, in turn, save fuel.
Regular maintenance is key
An engine that is in top condition runs more efficiently. Ensure regular oil changes, air filter replacements, and spark plug checks. A well-maintained engine uses less fuel and is less prone to costly repairs down the line.
Plan your trips
Multiple short trips taken from a cold start can use twice as much fuel as a longer multi-purpose trip covering the same distance. So, combine errands into one trip and, if possible, drive during off-peak hours.
Protect your vehicle
Utilise sunshades or park in the shade to protect your car's interior. This not only helps extend the life of the dashboard and upholstery, but also reduces the need for intense cooling when you start your journey.
Drive smoothly
Braking hard and rapid acceleration cause wear and tear and decrease fuel efficiency. Anticipate stops, and brake gently. This will also prevent your brakes from wearing out quickly.
Smart driving is not rocket science – it is about making small changes that add up. By adopting these habits, you will notice the benefits not just in your driving experience, but in the overall health of your vehicle and your wallet.
Cleaner air, safer stops
For a smoother journey with greater fuel savings, load up the tank with the Levo petrol range from The Car Expo’s official fuel and lubricant partner SPC – a new range of petrol formulated to clean and safeguard your vehicle engine to promote better fuel efficiency.
Keep a lookout for SPC’s newly rebranded stations for your next pit stop. Designed to provide a safe and pleasant refuelling experience for drivers, SPC is the first service station network in Singapore equipped with the 2nd Stage Vapour Recovery System at its fuel pumps. This mitigates petrol vapour emissions during refuelling and channels them back into underground storage, ensuring cleaner air and a safer refuelling experience.
At The Car Expo, the first 100 pre-owned car buyers will also receive an SPC SpeedyCare car servicing voucher worth $115. To redeem, buyers will need to present their original order form at the SPH Media Organiser booth. On top of that, SPC fuel discount coupons will be given at the SPC booth.
The Car Expo will be held on October 14 and 15, at Singapore Expo Halls 4B and 5 from 10am to 8pm. Click here for the floorplan of the show. Read more about the latest cars and special deals at the show here.