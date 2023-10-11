Sleek, sporty and space efficient: Meet the cars made for city driving

Life in the city is vibrant and fast-paced. For urbanites who are always on the move, a choice ride should be versatile and practical enough to zip around in while also looking chic. Fuel-efficiency and carbon emissions are also important criterias to meet as we increasingly become more cost-conscious and environmentally friendly. Here are some cars ideal for the urban jungle.
Volkswagen Golf eTSI
Easy to manoeuvre with plenty of room
The Volkswagen Golf hatchback has garnered quite the following since the Mk1 designed by the legendary Giorgetto Giugiaro was launched in the 1970s. Into its eighth generation, the Golf offers something for everyone. It is compact in size, but big on performance, technology, safety and that elusive X-factor.
The Category A-friendly, 96 kW 1.5 litre eTSI powertrain with a 48 V mild hybrid drive combines low fuel consumption and emission with smooth acceleration, ideal for city traffic. Its compactness, notable driving dynamics and nimble handling make it easy to manoeuvre and park around town, while providing plenty of room for five people plus cargo.
Available in two variants – Life Plus and a sportier R-Line – the Golf’s intuitive cockpit is a blend of ergonomic design, touch-activated controls and smart connectivity. The seats are generously cushioning and it is also fitted with a suite of driver-assistance features, such as Side Assist and Rear traffic alert when backing out of narrow spaces.
Suzuki Swift
Trendy with an interior designed with the driver in mind
If owning a hot hatch has always been your dream, the Suzuki Swift may just be right up your alley. This compact hatchback will turn heads with a sportier look, strong shoulders and ‘floating’ roof design. Go for the dual-tone exterior colour option for an even trendier get-up.
Looks aside, it also has the substance to match. The Swift delivers noteworthy performance, a bluetooth-compatible audio system for wireless connectivity, plus a cockpit intentionally designed so all the operational components tilt towards the driver for maximum control. The car also features the Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) which offers the ultimate grip and stability when driving on rough surfaces. Most importantly, it can be wallet-friendly thanks to a fuel-efficient mild hybrid system.
Another added bonus: The Suzuki Safety Support includes features such as the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning and Hill Hold Assist which will come in handy for winding carparks.
BMW iX3 Inspiring edition
A smooth electric ride with parking assistance
Thinking of making the switch to an electric vehicle? The BMW iX3 might be an option if you love a premium mid-sized sport activity vehicle.
The frame kidney grille and colour accents in a unique BMW i blue will set the car, and you, apart from the masses, while the 20-inch aerodynamic wheels will make turns around tight corners smoother. The iX3 also features a panoramic glass roof that brings the sky into the cabin.
Parallel and perpendicular parking are now a breeze with the Parking Assistant. Plus, the car’s Driving Assistant Professional suite of safety features include autonomous emergency braking, lane centering assist and acoustic warning for pedestrians.
If you live in a landed property, you can enjoy the convenience of home-charging with your personal BMW Wallbox – with a range of 460 km, this offers more than sufficient battery power for daily driving in the city. Or opt for the Shell Recharge package that offers three years of free charging up to 10,000 kWh, equivalent to 50,000 km of driving range.
Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric
Auto emergency braking and hidden storage space
The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric marks Volvo’s electric debut and is based on their bestselling XC40 compact premium sport utility vehicle (SUV) that won the prestigious European Car of the Year award.
The car’s fresh design will appeal to those who care about style while a frameless grille plate identifies it as an electric vehicle. On the inside, its seats are wrapped in luxurious leather-free upholstery and there is also underfloor storage for added space.
With the XC40 Recharge, it is possible to enjoy the best of both emission-free motoring and the convenience of one-pedal drive. On the performance side the XC40 can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 7.4 seconds, ideal for moving through traffic lights.
City-driving folks will appreciate the slew of safety features, including autonomous emergency braking for vulnerable road user detection and to avoid potential accidents, plus lane departure warning and blind spot monitoring.
Mercedes-Benz GLB 180 Progressive
Contact-free tailgate and driver profile memory
The Mercedes-Benz GLB 180 Progressive is a versatile all-rounder that will make an ideal ride for urban families.
Its external dimensions belie its spacious, three-row, seven-seater interior. Flexible seat configurations give you the option of transporting six other passengers or up to 1680 litres of cargo. Got your hands full? No sweat with the contact-free and fully-automatic tailgate.
Stay connected and keep the kids entertained on the move with the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) multi-media system that is equipped with Smartphone integration. Adjust climate control settings or make phone calls using voice commands so you can stay focused on the road. Share the car with others with ease thanks to the fully automated memory seats that remember driver profiles and adjust seating height and mirror positions according to who is behind the wheel.
Honda HR-V
Sleek with speed limit notification
Keeping up with the pulse of city life just got easier with the Honda HR-V, a crossover SUV that lets you go about your day effortlessly. Available in petrol and hybrid powertrains its minimalist and contemporary coupe-inspired design makes parking in tight spaces easier.
The advanced e:HEV hybrid technology delivers responsive performance and excellent fuel economy, saving you money and also the hassle of charging while its cabin space and connectivity lets you travel in comfort. Need to transport flat-pack furniture, bicycles or even plants? No problem with the Ultra seat configurations that can accommodate cargo of various shapes and sizes.
Safety is of the utmost priority, even more so in a dense and crowded urban environment. The HR-V has a five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating and the Honda Sensing suite of driver-assistive technologies, such as Road Departure Mitigation System which automatically adjusts your steering if you cross detected lanes without signalling, and Traffic Sign Recognition which notifies drivers of posted speed limits with the use of a small camera.
The Car Expo will be held on October 14 and 15, at Singapore Expo Halls 4B and 5 from 10am to 8pm. Click here for the floorplan of the show. Read more about the latest cars and special deals at the show.