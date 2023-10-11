Sleek, sporty and space efficient: Meet the cars made for city driving

If owning a hot hatch has always been your dream, the Suzuki Swift may just be right up your alley. This compact hatchback will turn heads with a sportier look, strong shoulders and ‘floating’ roof design. Go for the dual-tone exterior colour option for an even trendier get-up.

Looks aside, it also has the substance to match. The Swift delivers noteworthy performance, a bluetooth-compatible audio system for wireless connectivity, plus a cockpit intentionally designed so all the operational components tilt towards the driver for maximum control. The car also features the Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) which offers the ultimate grip and stability when driving on rough surfaces. Most importantly, it can be wallet-friendly thanks to a fuel-efficient mild hybrid system.

Another added bonus: The Suzuki Safety Support includes features such as the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning and Hill Hold Assist which will come in handy for winding carparks.