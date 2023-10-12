From picking the right car to long-distance driving tips: Here’s how to make the most of your next road trip

Over the past decade, sales manager Ryan Lim, 37, has made frequent road trips with like-minded friends, where they will rent cars or motorcycles in the country they are visiting and make pit stops along their journey to enjoy activities such as deep-sea fishing.

This self-drive enthusiast has taken his passion for exploring the open road to countries such as Malaysia, New Zealand and the United States.

When it comes to Malaysian roads, Mr Lim says you should plan your route in advance. For example, do research on how many rest stops are available along the North-South Expressway and at which rest stops you will be switching drivers, if that is part of your plan.

“For trips to locations like Desaru, a journey of just over an hour, you generally do not require a driver change. However, for destinations like Kuala Lumpur or Genting Highlands, two drivers should take turns to prevent one person from becoming too tired,” he adds.

Before departing, prepare a first-aid kit and load up on water and snacks. Mr Lim also advises doing a thorough check on your car’s engine oil coolant and tyre tread to ensure they are in good condition.

“Tyre pressure should be just right; overinflated or underinflated tyres are not suitable,” he adds.

If you encounter an emergency on the highway, such as a punctured tyre that starts to leak air slowly, know that your vehicle can usually still travel a certain distance. “Use Google Maps to find the nearest gas station,” Mr Lim suggests.

If you are an electric car owner, your pre-drive planning should be even more thorough, says Mr Lim. Electric cars have a range of about 350km, and some rest stops on Malaysia's highways have charging stations. Mr Lim advises to check online in advance to confirm their locations.

Also, make sure the local charging stations have plugs that are compatible for your car.

“I have a friend who once drove an electric car to West Malaysia but couldn't charge it because the plug at the charging station did not match his car's plug,” says Mr Lim. “He wasted a lot of time searching for a compatible plug at different malls. So it’s best to carry your own plug as a backup.”