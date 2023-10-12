From picking the right car to long-distance driving tips: Here’s how to make the most of your next road trip

Ever since he got his driver’s licence eight years ago, Mr Noah Chiam, a road-tripping enthusiast, has dreamt of driving beyond Singapore's borders. Malaysia, just a stone's throw away, is a firm favourite for him and his friends who also share his passion for self-driving adventures.
Recently, the 26-year-old video creator drove to Genting Highlands with three other travelling companions in a Volkswagen Tiguan. Driving in a high-seated sport utility vehicle (SUV) through winding roads and rough terrain for almost six hours was an experience in itself, Mr Chiam says.
“SUVs are ideal for long-distance driving due to their spacious cabin, ample luggage space, comfortable seating, and good visibility from a high seating position,” Mr Chiam notes. “The driver is also less likely to experience fatigue and back pain, which ensures a comfortable driving experience.”
Equipped with a 2 litre TSI turbocharged engine and a dual-clutch transmission, the Tiguan boasts a powerful and refined driving performance. Even with four passengers, it handled steep mountain roads with ease, says Mr Chiam.
Safety features and driver assistance systems, such as a driver alert system and parking aids, also gave him and his friends peace of mind during the long journey. Mr Chiam was also impressed with the vehicle’s fuel efficiency, noting that he did not have to refuel for the four days that they were travelling.
Top tips for driving long distance
For novice road-trippers, Mr Chiam emphasises the importance of giving way to faster vehicles when on unfamiliar roads.
“The speed limit on Malaysian highways is 110kmh but you will often encounter vehicles exceeding this limit. Therefore, it is essential to be vigilant about faster traffic approaching from the rear and to make an effort to move to the left lane safely to allow them to pass.” he advises.
Mr Chiam also stresses the importance of self-discipline, especially when driving on the North-South Expressway where he sometimes meets with reckless drivers. He says to avoid speeding, prioritise speed limits and advises against using the road shoulder on the expressways to overtake slow-moving vehicles.
Over the past decade, sales manager Ryan Lim, 37, has made frequent road trips with like-minded friends, where they will rent cars or motorcycles in the country they are visiting and make pit stops along their journey to enjoy activities such as deep-sea fishing.
This self-drive enthusiast has taken his passion for exploring the open road to countries such as Malaysia, New Zealand and the United States.
When it comes to Malaysian roads, Mr Lim says you should plan your route in advance. For example, do research on how many rest stops are available along the North-South Expressway and at which rest stops you will be switching drivers, if that is part of your plan.
“For trips to locations like Desaru, a journey of just over an hour, you generally do not require a driver change. However, for destinations like Kuala Lumpur or Genting Highlands, two drivers should take turns to prevent one person from becoming too tired,” he adds.
Before departing, prepare a first-aid kit and load up on water and snacks. Mr Lim also advises doing a thorough check on your car’s engine oil coolant and tyre tread to ensure they are in good condition.
“Tyre pressure should be just right; overinflated or underinflated tyres are not suitable,” he adds.
If you encounter an emergency on the highway, such as a punctured tyre that starts to leak air slowly, know that your vehicle can usually still travel a certain distance. “Use Google Maps to find the nearest gas station,” Mr Lim suggests.
If you are an electric car owner, your pre-drive planning should be even more thorough, says Mr Lim. Electric cars have a range of about 350km, and some rest stops on Malaysia's highways have charging stations. Mr Lim advises to check online in advance to confirm their locations.
Also, make sure the local charging stations have plugs that are compatible for your car.
“I have a friend who once drove an electric car to West Malaysia but couldn't charge it because the plug at the charging station did not match his car's plug,” says Mr Lim. “He wasted a lot of time searching for a compatible plug at different malls. So it’s best to carry your own plug as a backup.”
Hit the road right
Thinking of embarking on your own long-distance adventure? Here are some rides made for the long open road
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TSI DSG: Customised comfort and good visibility
The Volkswagen Tiguan with all-wheel drive is your ideal long-distance companion, thanks to its spacious cabin, generous cargo space, and good visibility from its high seating position.
The 2 litre TSI turbocharged direct-injection engine, paired with a dual-clutch transmission, delivers a powerful and refined performance. The centre console features a multi-functional and intuitive rotary knob and push switch that can control the all-wheel functions and four driving modes. With a turn of the dial, you can switch between off-road and on-road mode depending on the terrain.
What is also notable is the Tiguan’s wireless smartphone connectivity and an adaptive suspension system that allows you to adjust the firmness of your vehicle's suspension to enhance comfort and handling characteristics based on your driving conditions and preferences.
Toyota Vellfire Hybrid: Designed for comfort and luxury
Toyota’s flagship luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the Vellfire now comes in a hybrid version and was designed with long journeys in mind. Spacious leather seats come with foldable ottomans and a massage function offers comfort, while the twin panoramic glass moonroof and advanced noise reduction technology make for a serene ride.
Besides taking care of the driver, the Vellfire is also mindful of other family members. The first two rows feature individual padded seats and the third row can be reclined so little ones can snooze for comfortably for hours. The moonroof also offers a good distraction when they get fidgety. Plus, the built-in three-pin plug and six USB ports come in handy should devices need charging.
Handles are also available on both sides of the B-pillar and the ceiling beside the second- and third-row seat headrests.
Equipped with Toyota's Safety Sense advanced safety protection system, a maximum horsepower of 184 kW and a fuel consumption of 17.2 kilometres per litre, this MPV offers a safe and stable driving experience.
Kia Niro Hybrid: Fuel-efficient storage champion
In today's world of rising petrol prices, the Kia Niro can travel over 970km on a single tank of fuel, which put it in the Singapore Book of Records for this feat. With a fuel efficiency of 25km per litre, this hybrid vehicle is a good choice as an environmentally friendly and cost-effective car for long-distance driving.
The Niro’s 451-litre luggage compartment increases to 1,392 litres when the second-row seats are folded down. The cabin also provides maximum interior volume, ensuring ample legroom for passengers.
The Niro boasts a maximum power of 96 kW, a peak torque of 144 Nm, and lane departure warning. This feature recognises when the driver's tyre is approaching the road divider prompting the steering wheel to "pull" and guide the driver back onto the original lane while issuing a warning, reducing the risk of collisions. The engine and hybrid battery come with a 10-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind for vehicle owners.
Suzuki Jimny: Head-turning, high-tech off-roader
The eye-catching Kinetic yellow Suzuki Jimny, is specially designed for maximum visibility and safety, especially when you are driving in adverse weather conditions such as heavy rain.
The Jimny embraces its rugged appearance with its square-shaped design. Despite its compact size, it retains the posture of an off-roader, making it highly distinctive.
It comes equipped with LED Projector headlamps with washer, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), lane departure warning systems, and Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS) among other high-tech features.
The new-generation Jimny also has several selling points, including a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated engine, four-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive with low-range transfer gear (Allgrip Pro 4WD), making it ideal for off-road driving.
Peugeot 5008 Allure Premium: Spacious seven-seater with blind-spot monitoring
The Peugeot 5008 Allure Premium can travel approximately 1,000km, with a full tank of fuel, making it an ideal choice for long road trips.
Its front-wheel drive 1.2 litre three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine, paired with the EAT6 six-speed automatic manual transmission, delivers a maximum power of 96 kW and a peak torque of 230 Nm.
This Category A seven-seater meets the comfort requirements of a family SUV, thanks to its spacious interior and reclining seats. The foldable table behind the driver’s seat is ideal for kids to watch videos on their computer on long drives, or play with their toys and have a meal. Plus, USB charging ports ensure the kids are always plugged in to their favourite shows.
The 12.3-inch LCD instrument panel and 10-inch central screen create a tech-savvy driver's cockpit. The Peugeot 5008 has also updated its driver assistance systems, including an improved Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and cruise control with speed limiter, as well as a blind-spot monitoring system.
