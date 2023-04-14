Buying your first car: Things you ought to know and do

For some, owning a car is a rite of passage in life, whereas for others, a set of wheels brings convenience and freedom to explore new places and try new activities. However, the process of buying a car requires more legwork than making a purchase from your favourite food or clothing store.
That said, it is not as daunting as it sounds, with the right research and preparation.
Here is a list of things to know and what to look out for towards owning your first car.
Selecting the right one
The very first step of the car-buying process is arguably the most crucial, and that is choosing the type.
To narrow down your options, ask yourself the following questions.
- Do I need to ferry my family and friends around?
- Is my main commute just to the office?
- Will I be more comfortable with driving a smaller car?
Figuring out the answers to these basic questions should help you to shortlist some possibilities. Remember, pick one that suits your lifestyle needs.
One of the more common types of cars on Singapore roads is the sedan. Also known as a saloon, this classic car type is characterised by its extended car engine hood and boot compartment.
A sedan comes in a range of sizes, from compact to full-size, and is popular because of its practicality.
A hatchback is another common car type here. Without a visible boot, it comes with a rear door that opens upwards, allowing easy access to the cargo area which can also be configured to make way for more passengers.
It is popular with those who prioritise versatility and functionality for their vehicles.
Sport utility vehicles (SUVs), on the other hand, are popular for their spacious interiors and their ability to handle rough terrain.
A full-sized SUV can accommodate seven or eight passengers and is typically designed with high ground clearance and a larger body style.
It is a go-to type for families and anyone looking for a car that can handle a wide range of driving conditions.
Many automakers have started rolling out SUVs in various sizes because of their popularity worldwide.
After deciding on the car type, narrow your options down based on factors like preferred brands and budget.
Doing your research will pay off
As with other significant purchases in life, proper research is key before buying a car. First-time buyers usually have little driving experience, which might make it difficult to discern between different offerings.
With your shortlist of possible options, make arrangements to visit showrooms to view the cars in the metal. Bring along some family members or friends who are experienced drivers to get additional feedback.
Do not be shy and ask the sales staff any questions that you might have, such as details of the warranty coverage or more information on a certain feature in the model that caught your attention.
During the test drive, make sure to test some of the main features and experiment with various driving modes to familiarise yourself with the car.
Factors like the steering, the car's response time and even the process of pairing your phone with the infotainment system could ultimately influence your choice.
Setting a budget
With a big-ticket purchase like this, finances play a significant role.
Work out the sums and set your budget. There are different financing options available for first-time car buyers – make sure you understand the schemes in totality before committing.
Do not forget to factor in all costs of buying – there are various fees and charges that come with getting your own set of wheels.
OMV
The open market value (OMV) of a vehicle is determined by the Singapore Customs and acts as a “base price” of the car. A down payment of 30 per cent or more will have to be paid upfront depending on the OMV of the vehicle.
ARF
The additional registration fee (ARF) is a form of tax imposed on all cars during registration, and it is calculated based on a percentage of the vehicle’s OMV.
COE
More commonly known among potential car buyers, the certificate of entitlement (COE) gives a person the right to own and use a vehicle in Singapore for a period of 10 years. The prices of COEs thus fluctuate based on the level of demand.
