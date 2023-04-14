Buying your first car: Things you ought to know and do

For some, owning a car is a rite of passage in life, whereas for others, a set of wheels brings convenience and freedom to explore new places and try new activities. However, the process of buying a car requires more legwork than making a purchase from your favourite food or clothing store.

That said, it is not as daunting as it sounds, with the right research and preparation.

Here is a list of things to know and what to look out for towards owning your first car.

Selecting the right one

The very first step of the car-buying process is arguably the most crucial, and that is choosing the type.

To narrow down your options, ask yourself the following questions.

Do I need to ferry my family and friends around?

Is my main commute just to the office?

Will I be more comfortable with driving a smaller car?

Figuring out the answers to these basic questions should help you to shortlist some possibilities. Remember, pick one that suits your lifestyle needs.