Singapore likely to get Chinese cars made in Thailand

SINGAPORE - Just as several carmakers have been exporting out of plants they set up in China, Chinese manufacturers are now poised to do the same with factories they have or are building in Thailand.

The latest to start producing cars in the South-east Asian country is Shenzhen-based BYD, one of the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) makers. It is in the midst of building a plant in Rayong, a province east of Bangkok dubbed the “Detroit of Asia”.

Slated to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024, the plant will have an initial capacity of 150,000 cars a year. Only about 10 per cent of that will be for the Thai market, while the rest will be exported to other countries, according to a Reuters report in September 2022.

A spokesman for BYD told The Straits Times from its headquarters in Shenzhen on Monday that the plant will cater to right-hand-drive markets, including Singapore.

“The product roll-off there will benefit all the right-hand-drive countries in principle, so Singapore is included,” she said, adding that the Atto 3, BYD’s best-selling model in Singapore, will be among them.

The spokesman cited the lower cost of labour and shipping to right-hand-drive markets as the reasons for building a production plant in Thailand.

She added that the plant, reported by Reuters to cost close to US$500 million (S$670 million), will be a full manufacturing facility, and not merely an assembly plant.