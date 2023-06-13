BYD leads EV sales race in 2023, long-time leader Tesla falls to second place followed by BMW

SINGAPORE - The year has started well for Chinese electric car maker BYD, which has zoomed past America’s Tesla to become Singapore’s bestselling battery-powered brand in the first five months.

According to fresh statistics from the Land Transport Authority, BYD registered 303 electric cars from January to May, followed by 283 by Tesla and 249 by BMW.

About 20 per cent of BYD sales were to private-hire operators.

Newcomers to the top 10 bestsellers’ list were Opel and Volvo. Opel replaced BlueCar in electric car-sharing firm BlueSG as supply for the latter has ceased.

Volvo, in sixth position, displaced Audi, which was the 10th bestselling electric vehicle (EV) brand last year.

Half of the top 10 bestsellers suffered a dip in market share, with Tesla posting the biggest drop of 13.7 percentage points. Observers said this could be because some novelty associated with the brand had waned, and stronger competition from other EV brands.

The outcome is not unique to Singapore. Reuters reported in April that Tesla’s share of EV sales in California - one of its sales strongholds - had fallen to 59.6 per cent in the first quarter, down from 72.7 per cent for full-year 2022. This was despite the EV maker having cut prices six times in the year.

This has prompted Tesla to start advertising for the first time in its 20-year history, with the first ad - a video - done in Singapore.