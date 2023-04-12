Versatile, spacious and safe: Why these cars are perfect for small families

When Mr Eugene Yeo, 35, was in the market for a cost-effective ride that combines comfort and luxury, he knew he would find it in the BMW X1.
The long-time fan of the German marque, who runs his own hygiene and pest control business, is also a band member at his church.
“I would often need ample space to store goods as well as my musical instruments like guitars and accessories,” he says, adding that he is impressed by the spaciousness and looks of the car.
“And it's in the Category A COE, which makes it even more attractive,” he adds, referring to certificate of entitlement for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as for electric vehicles with up to 110kW of power.
Mr Yeo is not the only person satisfied with his new acquisition. The compact SUV has also earned the thumbs-up from his family members.
While his previous sedan was sufficiently spacious, they are now happier with “the extra headroom of the X1”.
He adds: “It sits much higher comparatively, so getting in and out of the car is now so much more comfortable.”
The BMW X1, together with many other offerings, will be on show at Cars@Expo 2023. Here are some choice picks for small-sized families and couples.
Perfect for small families
Planning on growing the family? These options are stylish, roomy and comfortable as well as fuel efficient. They are also packed with the very latest in advanced driver assistance systems to keep you and your loved ones safe on the road.
Audi Q3 1.5 TFSI S tronic
With Audi, you expect technology, refinement and safety – all of which the Audi Q3 1.5 TFSI S tronic has in spades.
With a turbocharged 1.5-litre engine, the Audi Q3 retains its sophistication and power but also brings with it frugality.
With a 48V mild hybrid engine, the Q3 recovers energy when decelerating and can even coast with the engine shut down to save even more fuel. All that intelligent technology means the car returns a scarcely believable 6.9 litres for every 100km in fuel economy.
When it comes to interior tech, Audi always delivers: The Audi virtual cockpit plus, for instance, offers the driver clear and concise vehicular information and configurable layouts, while the Audi smartphone interface integrates iPhone or Android phones seamlessly with the Audi MMI (with navigation and infotainment) to ensure you’re always connected on the go.
On the road, lane departure warning keeps the vehicle from straying from your lane, while Audi’s front pre-sense system enhances passenger safety with collision warning and mitigation, helping to keep you and your family members safe.
BMW X1 sDrive16i xLine
For those just starting a family and want a small yet premium crossover to ferry the children in, the BMW X1 should be on your shopping list.
The X1 has been restyled with a sharper, more distinctive design that marks it out as unmistakably BMW.
Not only does it look sharp, but it also handles with verve and poise.
With 122hp and 230Nm of torque from a compact and frugal turbocharged three-cylinder engine mated to a seven-speed double-clutch transmission, the X1 does not skimp on power. Neither does it hold back on responsiveness, with the X1 dispatching the century sprint in a brisk 10.5 seconds.
Do not let its compactness fool you – it is spacious and well appointed inside with two-zone automatic air conditioning, ambient lighting, sports seats for the front passengers, and wireless smartphone charging.
The tech continues with BMW’s Parking Assistant, Reversing Assistant and BMW’s Live Cockpit Plus with OS8, which is a joy to use on the curved 10.7-inch infotainment touchscreen and 10.25-inch digital instrument display that it shares with more premium BMW models.
Peugeot 3008
Did you know that the French are well-known for designing cars with unique and interesting designs? The Peugeot 3008 is a prime example, and you can instantly see that design nous.
Compared with other SUVs, the Peugeot 3008 blends distinctive design with luxury. A frameless front grille takes centre stage, while redesigned front and rear LED lights give the 3008 a unique countenance both during the day and at night. The Fang and 3 Claw Effect light signatures on the front and rear lights respectively are really cool design features.
Inside, the French flair for design continues with Peugeot’s i-Cockpit – the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster produces a unique “holographic” visual effect.
Practicality, however, doesn’t take a backseat because of luxury, with split-folding (60/40) rear seats with “Magic Flat” feature, a two-position boot floor and an electric tailgate with hands-free function (on the new 2023 Style Edition), all combining to make your life easier when buying groceries.
Keeping your family safe is a myriad of driver assistance features including blind spot monitoring, speed limit information, lane departure warning, a 180-degree reverse camera (with front and rear sensors) and Isofix points on the front passenger seat and two rear outer seats for infant seats.
Mazda 6 Sedan
If you prefer an executive sedan for family duty, you are in good company with the Mazda 6. The epitome of Japanese sophistication, the Mazda 6 brings out the automaker’s philosophy of jinba-ittai, or the sensation of “oneness” with the car.
From the outside, you can already see that concept materialising in the flowing lines and gentle curves of the body as if shaped by a gentle hand.
That thoughtful refinement continues into the luxurious interior, with the multifunction leather steering wheel (with shift paddles) and heads-up display helping the driver keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
Turn up the volume on a road trip and enjoy the rich Bose sound system, while you keep connected with friends and family through the infotainment screen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Meanwhile, you can be sure the car is keeping you and the family safe with blind spot monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert; front and rear parking sensors; a 360-view monitor; Active Driving Display and four-wheel anti-lock braking.
Practical and versatile for couples
Owning a set of wheels means having the liberty and convenience for you and your partner to spend more time together, go on romantic movie dates and even drive out for supper on a whim. A car also offers practicality: Visiting the parents will be easy, and transporting small furniture pieces for your new home will be a cinch. Choose a car that is the right size for both of you and keeps pace with your preferred lifestyle.
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 eTSI Mild Hybrid
Now in its eighth generation, the hatchback that can do it all has grown up but lost none of the sensibility that it is famous for.
Sporting sleek LED headlamps with separate LED daytime running lights, LED rear light clusters and welcome lights, the icon cuts a sharp figure with its timeless-yet-striking overall design. The luxuries continue inside with a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel with shift paddles, which sits in front of a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and an 8.25- to 10-inch infotainment screen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink.
There are also wireless smartphone charging, three-zone automatic climate control with an allergen filter and controls for rear occupants in the Life Plus variant and above.
But Volkswagen saved the biggest changes for things under the hood – the Golf is now a mild hybrid that sips petrol. Powered by a very efficient 1.5-litre TSI engine and coupled to a 48V system, it can recover energy lost during braking via its battery recovery system, giving it more fuel efficiency.
It is compact and zippy, making it the ideal car for couples to explore the country and hunt down the latest cafes on the weekends.
Suzuki Jimny
With an endearing countenance, the Suzuki Jimny charms on the road easily.
Loaded with an efficient 1.5-litre engine, a highly capable Allgrip Pro 4WD system and a four-speed automatic gearbox, the Jimny will get you wherever you and your partner are headed.
Don’t let its retro styling fool you either because it is full of the latest technology including LED headlamps, lane departure warning, hill descent control, Dual Sensor Brake Support and high beam assist.
What’s more, it comes in nine different colours including the zesty Kinetic Yellow, guaranteeing you will stand out in the office carpark.
Outside the urban jungle, the Jimny is an off-roader at its core, making it suitable for the couple who enjoys the great outdoors.
To give it the best chance of climbing that hill (or gravel roads), it comes with a low-range transfer gearbox to suit all driving conditions.
Its boxy body comes into its own, with the upright windshield keeping out direct sunlight and giving the driver a clearer view of the bonnet angles when off-roading. Ground clearance has even been increased to 210mm to let the Jimny tackle even the roughest terrain.
Jeep Wrangler
Oozing rugged-yet-sophisticated charm, the Jeep Wrangler cuts an imposing presence.
With its trademark seven-slot grille, the Jeep brand is for those who take the road less travelled.
Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged engine and 8-speed automatic transmission, the Jeep Wrangler accelerates effortlessly with 268hp of power and 400Nm of torque, conquering all roads and trails.
Its trail-rated 4x4 capability continues the marque’s history of building hugely off-road capable cars with the Selec-Trac Full Time 4WD System found in the Sahara trim and Rock-Trac Full Time 4WD System found in the Rubicon.
Keeping you connected and in command is the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist, front and rear Cameras, Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path Detection all combine to make this beast the most technologically advanced and safest Wrangler yet.
And if you need to bring your couple mountain bikes and camping gear on your next adventure, the cavernous 2,050 litres of boot space with 60/40 rear folding seats in the Wrangler will take them all and ask for more.
Cars@Expo 2023 is held from April 15 to 16 at Singapore Expo Halls 3B and 4 from 10am to 8pm. Click here for the floorplan of the show. Read more about the latest cars and special deals at the show here.