Versatile, spacious and safe: Why these cars are perfect for small families

If you prefer an executive sedan for family duty, you are in good company with the Mazda 6. The epitome of Japanese sophistication, the Mazda 6 brings out the automaker’s philosophy of jinba-ittai, or the sensation of “oneness” with the car.

From the outside, you can already see that concept materialising in the flowing lines and gentle curves of the body as if shaped by a gentle hand.

That thoughtful refinement continues into the luxurious interior, with the multifunction leather steering wheel (with shift paddles) and heads-up display helping the driver keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Turn up the volume on a road trip and enjoy the rich Bose sound system, while you keep connected with friends and family through the infotainment screen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Meanwhile, you can be sure the car is keeping you and the family safe with blind spot monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert; front and rear parking sensors; a 360-view monitor; Active Driving Display and four-wheel anti-lock braking.

Practical and versatile for couples

Owning a set of wheels means having the liberty and convenience for you and your partner to spend more time together, go on romantic movie dates and even drive out for supper on a whim. A car also offers practicality: Visiting the parents will be easy, and transporting small furniture pieces for your new home will be a cinch. Choose a car that is the right size for both of you and keeps pace with your preferred lifestyle.

Volkswagen Golf 1.5 eTSI Mild Hybrid