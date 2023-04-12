BRANDED CONTENT

Long charging time and short travel range: Things you thought you knew about EVs

With improved technology and better infrastructure, driving an electric vehicle in Singapore is more convenient today

As Singapore advances towards sustainable transportation, how prepared are drivers and the automotive infrastructure for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles? PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
Kyle Wong
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

 

Myth #1: Electric vehicles (EVs) do not have enough range to be practical for use in Singapore.

The range of EVs has increased significantly over the years, due to improvements in battery storage and motor technologies.

From just a few kilometres, many models can now go over 400km – some can even exceed 500km – on a single charge, making them very practical for daily driving needs in Singapore’s context.

Furthermore, most – if not all – EVs now have the ability to recover energy lost during braking and store it in its battery, extending the car’s range by a small margin.

For most people’s needs, the range of an EV is more than enough, and for longer commutes, there is an increasing number of charging stations available across the island, as well as fast chargers that can recharge your car in less than half an hour.

Myth #2: EVs are not as convenient as regular vehicles because they take too long to charge.

While it is true that EVs take longer to charge than petrol-powered vehicles take to refuel, the charging time for EVs is decreasing as technology improves.

Technological advancements have decreased the time taken to charge EVs. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

One way to improve charging time is to build EVs with 800-volt charging architectures, which allows the car to charge quickly without generating excessive amounts of heat. More automakers will soon include this architecture in their cars.

Additionally, EV owners can charge their vehicles overnight at home, which means they wake up to a full charge each morning.

Getting all juiced up

Where to charge your electric vehicle in Singapore and how much will each session cost

More public charging stations are currently being installed across the island with some 2,000 EV charging points ready for use by the end of the year. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Bluecharge

  • A member’s subscription costs $20 a year and the cost of charging starts at $1 per hour for the first three hours, rising to $2 per hour thereafter.
  • Its 455 public charge points use the Type 2 charging head, a requirement that charging stations in Singapore must adhere to.
  • Its charge points supply an average of 3.7kW of power, which is touted to charge a 30kWh battery in eight hours.

SP Mobility

  • Charging costs for its slower AC chargers are $0.594 per kWh, while charging costs for its fast DC chargers are $0.648 per kWh.
  • It currently operates over 600 charging points across more than 140 charging locations around Singapore. Locations include Jewel Changi Airport, Republic Plaza and PLQ Mall just to name a few.
  • Some 30 per cent of its charging points are 50kW and 60kW DC fast-charging points, which can charge up an EV from 20 to 80 per cent in about 30 minutes.

CDG Engie

  • Its 7.40kW, 11kW and 22kW AC chargers cost $0.56 per kWh to use, while its faster 100kW and 120kW DC chargers cost $0.61 per kWh.
  • The tie-up between local land transport conglomerate ComfortDelGro and French energy firm Engie is currently one of the largest operators of publicly available charging points in Singapore.

Shell Recharge

  • Hourly pricing starts from $3 for its 3.7kW chargers, rising to $0.60 per kWh for the 120kW DC fast chargers.
  • It currently operates 50kW and 120kW DC fast chargers across its network as well as a variety of AC connections.
  • The rapid 50kW DC chargers are compatible with most EVs and will provide a zero to 80 per cent charge in about 30 minutes.
  • It can support both CCS (combined charging system) and Type 2 (43kW AC) connectors.

Charge+

  • Pricing starts from $0.5238 per kWh for its 7.4kW AC chargers, and $0.5545 per kWh for its 120kW DC fast chargers.
  • It currently has charging points across most of Singapore, including areas such as Boon Lay, Punggol and Orchard.
  • It is the green mobility business of Sunseap Group, the largest and most established clean energy solutions provider in Singapore.

Myth #3: EVs are not good for the environment because the electricity used to charge them is often generated by burning fossil fuels.

While it is true that the electricity used to power EVs come from fossil fuels, these vehicles are still cleaner than petrol ones because they emit zero tailpipe emissions.

Experts broadly agree that EVs create a lower carbon footprint over the course of their lifetime than cars and trucks with internal combustion engines.

In fact, a 2021 study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Energy Initiative found that the battery and fuel production for an EV generates higher emissions than the manufacturing of a regular car. But the study also found that those higher environmental costs are offset by EVs’ superior energy efficiency over time.

How to take care of your EV

They may require less primping and preening but there are still steps needed to maintain them

EVs require regular maintenance just like any other vehicle. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
  • It is essential to keep your EV battery charged to maintain its health and performance. Depending on your driving habits and the range of your EV, you may need to charge it every day or every few days.
  • Depending on manufacturers, the recommended state of charge of an EV should be kept between 20 and 80 per cent, to prolong battery life. Only charge it to 100 per cent if you are going on long road trips to Malaysia, for instance.
  • Check your EV's tyre pressure regularly, as low pressure can reduce your ride’s range and performance by increasing rolling resistance. Also, make sure your tyres are rotated and balanced as recommended by the manufacturer to reduce unnecessary drag on the EV and potential loss of range.
  • Just like any other vehicle, your EV needs regular maintenance and servicing. Follow the manufacturer's recommended maintenance schedule to keep your EV running smoothly.
  • Avoid hard accelerations and sudden stops, which can put a strain on your EV's battery and components and cause you to lose more range than necessary. Also, try to drive smoothly and at a consistent speed to optimise your EV's range and performance.

Cars@Expo 2023 is held from Apr 15 to 16 at Singapore Expo Halls 3B and 4 from 10am to 8pm. Click here for the floorplan of the show. Read more about the latest cars and special deals at the show here

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top