Long charging time and short travel range: Things you thought you knew about EVs

Myth #1: Electric vehicles (EVs) do not have enough range to be practical for use in Singapore.

The range of EVs has increased significantly over the years, due to improvements in battery storage and motor technologies.

From just a few kilometres, many models can now go over 400km – some can even exceed 500km – on a single charge, making them very practical for daily driving needs in Singapore’s context.

Furthermore, most – if not all – EVs now have the ability to recover energy lost during braking and store it in its battery, extending the car’s range by a small margin.

For most people’s needs, the range of an EV is more than enough, and for longer commutes, there is an increasing number of charging stations available across the island, as well as fast chargers that can recharge your car in less than half an hour.

Myth #2: EVs are not as convenient as regular vehicles because they take too long to charge.

While it is true that EVs take longer to charge than petrol-powered vehicles take to refuel, the charging time for EVs is decreasing as technology improves.