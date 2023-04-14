How getting his own ride gave him better work-life balance

For veterinarian Gordon Yeo, owning a car has given him more time to spend with his loved ones.

Long working hours are a common occurrence given the nature of his job, and the 28-year-old wanted to cut down on his travelling time. This was what led him to purchasing his first car – a Honda Fit – in June 2022.

One of the main reasons behind his selection was the size of the vehicle. “I did not drive much after I got my licence in 2014 and a smaller car would make it less stressful to manoeuvre,” says Mr Yeo, who now drives his parents and girlfriend around.

He opted to get a pre-owned car mainly due to the cost. On top of that, given his lack of experience, the thought of driving a brand new car around seemed intimidating at the start. In preparation for his new ride, surfing online car marketplaces became a daily ritual as he sourced for a car with an estimated budget in mind.

“Getting a car is a big commitment, so really understanding the money involved is very important. This extends beyond things like the monthly payments – other key expenditure may potentially overwhelm first-time buyers,” he says.

Since the purchase, the car has provided him greater flexibility and helped him to achieve a better work-life balance.

“By being able to spend more time with my loved ones, I feel that it has allowed me to improve my relationships with them, and that is something that I cannot put a price tag on,” says Mr Yeo.

Getting a pre-owned car is nonetheless a significant financial commitment, and first-time buyers should exercise some caution especially for those who are unfamiliar with evaluating a vehicle.