How getting his own ride gave him better work-life balance

For veterinarian Gordon Yeo, owning a car has given him more time to spend with his loved ones.
Long working hours are a common occurrence given the nature of his job, and the 28-year-old wanted to cut down on his travelling time. This was what led him to purchasing his first car – a Honda Fit – in June 2022.
One of the main reasons behind his selection was the size of the vehicle. “I did not drive much after I got my licence in 2014 and a smaller car would make it less stressful to manoeuvre,” says Mr Yeo, who now drives his parents and girlfriend around.
He opted to get a pre-owned car mainly due to the cost. On top of that, given his lack of experience, the thought of driving a brand new car around seemed intimidating at the start. In preparation for his new ride, surfing online car marketplaces became a daily ritual as he sourced for a car with an estimated budget in mind.
“Getting a car is a big commitment, so really understanding the money involved is very important. This extends beyond things like the monthly payments – other key expenditure may potentially overwhelm first-time buyers,” he says.
Since the purchase, the car has provided him greater flexibility and helped him to achieve a better work-life balance.
“By being able to spend more time with my loved ones, I feel that it has allowed me to improve my relationships with them, and that is something that I cannot put a price tag on,” says Mr Yeo.
Getting a pre-owned car is nonetheless a significant financial commitment, and first-time buyers should exercise some caution especially for those who are unfamiliar with evaluating a vehicle.
Going to a reputable dealership for a start helps. Established industry players include Cosmo Automobiles, S Wheels Auto, Car Choice Singapore, Supreme Cars and Motor-East, all of which will be showcasing at Cars@Expo 2023.
They typically send the pre-owned cars through their rigorous in-house assessment programme, so that customers can have peace of mind.
According to Mr Alan Ng, sales manager at Cosmo Automobiles, customers should check the ownership and service history, warranty coverage, mileage, and the trade-in car value.
Thorough examinations should be carried out, and this goes beyond the aesthetics – be sure to check every nook and cranny of the car prior to the purchase.
“It’s important to have its condition evaluated so as to be sure of any existing wear-and-tear. This is to prevent excessive maintenance costs especially after purchase,” says Mr Jonathan Koh, director of S Wheels.
Taking the car through a thorough test drive to get a feel of its handling and performance is important too.
Mr John Toh, sales manager at Motor-East, says: “The customer will always look at the car's overall condition, but subsequently, factors like the mileage and the number of owners should also be taken into consideration.”
