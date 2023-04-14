The perfect rides: What first-time car buyers should have on their shortlist

Choosing the right car may seem like a daunting task, and this is even more so for first-timers who are seeking the perfect first ride.
With a wide variety of cars available in the market, each with their own set of unique features, making a selection will ultimately boil down to the buyer's lifestyle, preferences and budget.
Here are some vehicles at Cars@Expo 2023 that potential first-time buyers should have on their shortlist.
Honda Jazz Crosstar e:HEV
The fourth-generation Honda Jazz packs comfort with functionality.
The front seats are specially padded with an anti-fatigue design for an enjoyable drive and the car offers three different seat configurations for storing odd-sized items, from potted plants to even furniture. Its generous boot space of 284 litres adds to its allure too.
Under the bonnet, it is driven by the e:HEV powertrain which comprises two electric motors, a 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine, a lithium-ion battery and a fixed-gear transmission.
It develops 78kW of power and 127Nm of torque and returns a frugal 4.5 litres for every 100km in fuel economy.
One of its notable features include the Honda Sensing, the brand’s intelligent suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, designed to detect situations like potential collisions and lane deviation, alerting the driver to any hazards that may have been overlooked while driving.
Mazda 3 Classic
The Mazda 3 Classic embodies the Japanese automaker’s Kodo design philosophy, which conveys a sense of movement.
Even for the interior, the sedan offers a comfortable and spacious cabin with seats crafted to fit the body contours.
The Active Driving Display in the cockpit is a windscreen-projected display shown just below the driver’s line of sight for easy visibility on the road, while the multi-function steering wheel comes in handy so that the focus can be on the driving.
Mazda’s M-Hybrid system incorporates the brand's latest electric device technology, which enhances fuel efficiency by recuperating energy generated during deceleration and utilising it to supply power to the car's electrical components.
The drive is a smooth one with 120kW of power and 153Nm of torque and an impressive fuel economy of 5.5 litres for every 100km.
Suzuki Swift
The sporty and zippy Suzuki Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre dualjet engine that develops 61kW of power and 107Nm of torque, along with a fuel economy of 24.4km for every litre.
In line with its sporty aesthetics, it features a D-shaped steering wheel along with race-style paddle shifters.
These are complemented by a 7-inch display, which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, allowing drivers to easily connect their smartphones and play their favourite tracks while on the road.
The hatchback also features a suite of safety features, including adaptive cruise control, dual-sensor brake support, lane-departure warning and weaving alert, which will enhance the confidence of inexperienced drivers.
Toyota Yaris Cross
Crossovers will appeal to car owners seeking practicality, and in the Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid, function comes with a big dose of personality.
For a start, it is a trendy-looking car with LED daytime running lights and auto-folding mirrors. Sized perfectly for drivers seeking an everyday ride, it is also comfortable and spacious enough for a small family, yet compact enough to be driven about easily.
It is stacked with smart features such as a fully digital dashboard, heads-up display, and an 8-inch touch-screen display to access both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as keyless entry.
Notably, it features Toyota’s famed Hybrid Synergy Drive system known for its efficiency. Paired with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated engine for 82kW of power and 120Nm of torque, it offers a smooth, quiet drive that is headlined by an exceptional fuel economy of 3.8 litres for every 100km.
Inexperienced drivers can be confident that Toyota Safety Sense, with cruise control, automatic high beam for dark roads, lane departure alert, intersection turning assist and blind spot monitor, will help enhance safety.
At Cars@Expo 2023, keep your eyes peeled for the new Yaris Cross Urban Palette Collection. In collaboration with Inozetek Premium Wrap, it features eight new colours inspired by urban environments and gives drivers a greater range of personalisation options to showcase their style.
Skoda Scala
If sporty good looks are what catches your eye, the Skoda Scala will check those boxes.
From a more defined front grille and full LED headlights to a curved full glass rear boot lid, every design element makes this a car for drivers who seek style and value.
The hatchback may be compact in size but its interior promises comfort and smart conveniences such as bag hooks in the boot, an umbrella at the driver’s door and also an electric tailgate. On the dashboard, expect a virtual cockpit and multi-function steering wheel, together with an infotainment system for company on those long drives.
The 1-litre turbocharged engine is friendly on the pocket with a fuel economy of 4.7 litres for every 100km. With 81kW of power and 200Nm of torque mated to a seven-speed dual‑clutch gearbox, it helps drivers to navigate narrow corners and busy highways. For those who need more practice with parking, its parking sensors and rear-view camera will guide it into even the tightest of spaces.
Cars@Expo 2023 is held from April 15 to 16 at Singapore Expo Halls 3B and 4 from 10am to 8pm. Click here for the floorplan of the show. Read more about the latest cars and special deals at the show here.