The perfect rides: What first-time car buyers should have on their shortlist

Choosing the right car may seem like a daunting task, and this is even more so for first-timers who are seeking the perfect first ride.

With a wide variety of cars available in the market, each with their own set of unique features, making a selection will ultimately boil down to the buyer's lifestyle, preferences and budget.

Here are some vehicles at Cars@Expo 2023 that potential first-time buyers should have on their shortlist.

Honda Jazz Crosstar e:HEV