SINGAPORE – If the BMW X5 is bigger than the X3, and the X3 is bigger than the X2, then the X2 must be bigger than the X1. Not quite.

The two cars share the same width and wheelbase, which means they have similar hip and leg room. The X1 is taller, giving it more headroom. But the X2 is longer and sits lower, which gives its a sportier profile and a slightly bigger boot.