SINGAPORE – Multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) rarely turn heads – they are boxy, bulky and about as glamorous as a school bus.

But an MPV made by Lexus is a different kettle of fish. The LM350h you see here turns heads as easily as a low-slung sports car. I suspect much of its magnetism has to do with its impossibly large grille, which makes the LM as imposing as an anti-riot truck.