Hottest hongbao for the Year of the Dragon

Ode to Art gallery's vibrant hongbao aims to blend pop and local culture. ST PHOTOS: ONG WEE JIN
Cherie Lok
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – Ornate, majestic and fearsome, the dragon has fascinated artists across centuries and cultures.

So, it is little wonder that designers have pulled out all the stops to commemorate this legendary beast in red packets marking the Year of the Wood Dragon. 

Many draw inspiration from the traditional Chinese dragon – a wingless, serpentine creature that is leaner and longer than its Western counterpart. It symbolises good luck, prosperity and strength.

Swiss private bank Julius Baer’s hongbao exemplifies the zodiac sign’s elegance with a golden dragon coiled around the clouds. It is accompanied by a phoenix, another mythical beast noted for its nobility. 

Julius Baer’s red packets are available in a premium box set that also contains a pouch. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

For the earth-toned packets of global asset manager Schroders, two pieces combine to reveal the full picture: two dragons wrapped around the company’s logo, set against an abstract backdrop of trees and wood textures – a nod to this year’s Wood Dragon zodiac.

Wood-themed red packets from Schroders. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

It is an even more crowded affair in the case of OCBC’s hongbao. Its six dragons, with colourful heads and calligraphy-brushstroke bodies, twirl playfully across a set of four packets set side by side. The colour scheme is bold and bright – a sea of reds, yellows and pinks make the details pop. 

OCBC’s set of four hongbao. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

The Shangri-La Group’s embossed golden dragon flies solo, but is no less cheerful. Its mouth is curved in a smile as it gazes at a shimmering silver orb – likely the pearl Chinese dragons are usually depicted with – in the centre of the packet. 

A gold packet and an interactive red packet from the Shangri-La Group. ST PHOTOS: ONG WEE JIN

The group has another design for those looking for something more fiery. Here, a tightly wound orange dragon hovers against a burning red sky. Tug gently on its tail to open its mouth – thankfully, no fire shoots out. 

Other designs amp up the ferocity. The yellow dragons on Citibank Singapore’s pair of hongbao have their talons out and hiss at each other when placed side by side. 

Red packets from Citibank Singapore. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

On Maybank Securities’ red packets, the dragon’s gaze is fixed on the viewer. The Cubist design, one of eight prepared by the bank, was generated using artificial intelligence.

Red packets from Maybank Securities. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

Sunglasses brand Ray-Ban draws inspiration from other festive traditions. Its creature appears to be modelled on the beast featured in lion and dragon dances, with elaborate embellishments and a snarling visage. 

Red packet from Ray-Ban. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

Local contemporary gallery Ode to Art’s hongbao renders the mythical monster, staring unflinchingly at the viewer, in an eye-catching pop-art style. Open it to enter the creature’s mouth, which is framed by koi fish, mandarin ducks and good wishes.  

The inside of Ode to Art gallery’s red packet. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

Trust Bank has also embraced maximalism, with loud colours and elaborate illustrations. Here, the dragon is adorned with other symbols of prosperity, like pineapples and gold ingots.

Red packets from Trust Bank. PHOTO: TRUST BANK

For those who prefer not to face the menacing dragon up close, there are more subtle options. 

Cosmetics companies Lancome and Clarins unleash their flower power, adorning their dragons with multicoloured blossoms.

Red packets from Lancome (left) and Clarins. ST PHOTOS: ONG WEE JIN, KELVIN CHNG
More On This Topic
Time to slay: 8 magnificent watches to usher in the Year of the Dragon
Six Insta-worthy spots to slay that dragon shot for Chinese New Year

You might have to squint to spot the dragon on UOB’s red packets. It is a mosaic of festive motifs meant to embody the spirit of togetherness that characterises the new year celebrations.

Red packet from UOB. ST PHOTO: HENG YI-HSIN

It is all about the details for Swiss private bank EFG International. Paper cut-outs allude to scales and wings gliding over a shimmery red card. 

Red packet from EFG. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

Then, of course, there is the perennial favourite: the packets that make you squeal in adoration.

The National Heritage Board’s cuddly animated dragon takes a trip around 43 of Singapore’s museums, decked out in the appropriate gear for each visit.

For instance, it dons a kebaya at the Peranakan Museum and kicks around a football when visiting the Singapore Sports Museum – one of the four returning Museum Roundtable members this year. 

Three of the 43 museum-themed red packet designs prepared by the National Heritage Board this year. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

While it might be their year, dragons are not the only animal in the spotlight. DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 4-themed red packet features the upcoming movie’s protagonist, Po the panda, alongside his beloved dumplings. 

Red packet from DreamWorks Animation. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

Two adorable Fortune Cats perform a lion dance on local clothing brand Thread Theory’s hongbao. When the lion’s head is lifted, two Chinese scrolls are revealed, wishing the recipient prosperity and good luck.

Red packet from The Thread Theory. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

On the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre’s hongbao, the animals of the Chinese zodiac are all dressed as dragons, and they welcome the new year in style with an elaborate dragon dance.

Red packet from Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
More On This Topic
Dragon years through history: Will the Wood Dragon fire Singapore to success?
Fun With Kids: Free dragon-themed hongbao, BTS-themed exhibition, Artbox Singapore

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top