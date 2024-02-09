Hottest hongbao for the Year of the Dragon

SINGAPORE – Ornate, majestic and fearsome, the dragon has fascinated artists across centuries and cultures.

So, it is little wonder that designers have pulled out all the stops to commemorate this legendary beast in red packets marking the Year of the Wood Dragon.

Many draw inspiration from the traditional Chinese dragon – a wingless, serpentine creature that is leaner and longer than its Western counterpart. It symbolises good luck, prosperity and strength.

Swiss private bank Julius Baer’s hongbao exemplifies the zodiac sign’s elegance with a golden dragon coiled around the clouds. It is accompanied by a phoenix, another mythical beast noted for its nobility.