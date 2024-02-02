Time to slay: 8 magnificent watches to usher in the Year of the Dragon

SINGAPORE – It has become tradition for Swiss luxury watchmakers to release special timepieces featuring the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac every Lunar New Year.

The watches for 2024 are especially interesting since the mythical dragon – which symbolises power, fortune and success – easily inspires the imagination to take flight.

Many of these dragon-themed timepieces are more than just watches – they are also miniature works of art.

Here are eight of the most interesting ones.

Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Titanium Dragon

Inspired by the Chinese art of paper cutting, this timepiece grabs attention with its 3D silhouette of a dragon, and intricate layering of its hands, wheels and iconic H-shaped screws.

Limited to 88 pieces, this special release also boasts Hublot’s first marquetry rubber strap, one with dragon-like scales. The watchmaker roped in Chinese artist Chen Fenwan. This being the Year of the Wood Dragon, Chen parlays her paper-cutting expertise into paying tribute to wood, using natural fibres.

Fashioned from titanium which is then polished and satin-finished, the 42mm watch is powered by the HUB1710 self-winding movement. It comes with an additional grey fabric velcro strap.

Price: $41,800

Bell & Ross BR 05 Artline Dragon