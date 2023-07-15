The Straits Times marks 178 years as region’s oldest newspaper

SINGAPORE – Exactly 178 years ago on Saturday (July 15), a local newspaper was accidentally started by a wealthy businessman named Catchick Moses, who stepped in to help a fellow Armenian who had ordered a printing machine but ran into financial trouble.

The eight-page English language weekly, initially called The Straits Times and Journal of Commerce (ST), was aimed at a small but growing European population in Singapore hungry for news about home, as well as updates on the steady stream of sailing ships in the port city and prices of commodities.

Its first editor, 29-year-old British journalist Robert Carr Woods, almost single-handedly provided the content for the paper, which was produced using a hand-operated press in a rented office at 7 Commercial Square, in what is now Raffles Place.

Mr Woods kept his nose to the ground to craft stories that made the headlines, such as news about the changing socio-political landscape in Singapore since its founding as a free port in 1819 by Sir Stamford Raffles.

He wanted ST to be more than just a businessman’s bulletin or a gazette for the colonial government, focusing instead on well-crafted news one could use.

ST was the third player in the island’s fledgling newspaper business. In 1824, The Singapore Chronicle – Singapore’s first newspaper – was started by publisher and editor Francis James Bernard, the son-in-law of the first Resident, William Farquhar, just five years after Singapore gained its status as an entrepot hub.

But the Chronicle went belly-up in 1837 after Singapore’s second newspaper, The Singapore Free Press and Mercantile Advertiser, hit the stands on Oct 8, 1835. After the Japanese Occupation, the Free Press was bought over by ST in 1946.

From 1845, ST and the Free Press were weekly papers, with ST appearing on Tuesday mornings and the Free Press on Thursdays.

The two papers catered to a readership of 336 European men, women and children in 1845, which grew slightly to 360 at the end of the decade. It was only in 1858 that ST became an afternoon daily, briefly changing its name to The Daily Times, but reverting to The Straits Times in 1883.

When the colonial government dragged its feet on tackling secret-society violence, as well as providing public schools and hospitals, ST took issue.

Mr Woods wrote in one of his earliest no-holds-barred editorials: “Poverty is stalking through our streets, and in the purlieus of the Town, where the haunts of vice, indigence and disease are unobserved by the European part of the community. Many are dying daily for lack of labour and food.”

Mr Woods sold ST in 1861 to Mr John Cameron, a 26-year-old mariner. When Mr Cameron died in 1881 at the age of 46, he passed the press on to his widow. During Mr Cameron’s short tenure as editor-proprietor, however, he saw ST’s fortunes improve further.

Growing with Singapore’s success

In 1869, the opening of the Suez Canal saw sailboats give way to giant steamships. This made Singapore one of the most important ports in the lucrative maritime highway from Europe to the East.

It also resulted in a sudden spike in trade, with total trade volume hitting $71 million in 1870 – a year after the canal was opened – up from $39 million in 1869.

According to the late historian Mary Turnbull, who wrote Dateline Singapore: 150 Years Of The Straits Times in 1995, regular steamship services through the Suez meant faster delivery of mail and newspapers, and cheaper travel for the masses.