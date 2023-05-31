The Straits Times wins 51 awards in global competition recognising the best in visual storytelling

SINGAPORE - With environmental concerns – and the world – heating up, going green is the fashionable thing to do. But how much do you really know about fashion going green?

Speaking of the world, how about reliving the best goals from World Cup 2022, or even attempting to score them yourself?

From sustainability to sports, The Straits Times has taken its readers through new realms of storytelling in digital and print – bagging 51 awards in an annual contest that seeks out the best in visual storytelling globally.

The United States-based Society for News Design announced this week the results of its annual Best of News Design Creative Competition.

The competition honours excellence in visual storytelling, design and journalism produced throughout the previous year, with 47 visual journalists across 35 organisations worldwide represented in the judging panel.

On the digital front, ST clinched one gold, two silvers, eight bronzes and 27 awards of excellence, while up against other heavy hitters such as The New York Times, South China Morning Post and Reuters, among more than 80 companies.

For its work in print, ST also received 13 awards of excellence, including five in the combination print and digital category.

“These awards are a unique recognition of The Straits Times newsroom’s ability to deliver the best journalism, not just through compelling online and interactive experiences, but also via what print can offer as an unparalleled reader experience,” said ST editor Jaime Ho. “We are honoured, and will continue with the hard work of exploring new content, and new ways of storytelling.”

The coveted gold award – a first for ST Digital – went to the visual storytelling project, Going beyond the label: Is your eco-friendly shirt really green? It gives a close look into the fashion and textile sector and whether “eco-friendly” clothing is truly sustainable.

Journalists Stephanie Adeline, Amanda Chai, Bryandt Lyn, Bhavya Rawat and Sylvia Quek worked closely with digital designers Joseph Ricafort, Charlotte Tan and Ng Shin Yi, as well as executive artist Billy Ker and data visualisation editor Rebecca Pazos, on the project.

“Every single idea within various portions of the story is executed with precision, allowing for a seamless and engaging experience,” said the judging panel on the elements of its animation design.

“The clever use of stop motion not only adds a touch of brilliance but also effectively breaks up the page, creating visual interest.”

The project also bagged a silver for its smooth, fluid visuals, with the judges lauding the “exceptional skill” in the execution of its stop-motion elements.

“It fearlessly pushes boundaries while maintaining a seamless execution,” said the judges, adding that the visuals were “a joy to go through”.

“At no point does one question any of the design choices; they all come together harmoniously.”