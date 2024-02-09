Root Awakening: Snake Plant thrives in sun

Mature Sansevieria will flower occasionally

I have had this plant for a few years. Will it flower?

Cindy Chia

Your plant appears to be Sansevieria cylindrica or a related hybrid. The species is known by common names such as Cylindrical Snake Plant and African Spear Plant. Mature specimens grown under optimal conditions will flower occasionally.

This plant thrives in sunny spots, as the high light levels will produce sturdy and stout leaves. A lack of light will lead to elongated and floppy leaves.

It needs to be grown in a well-draining mix and is somewhat drought-tolerant. Protect it from rain and ensure it has plenty of air circulation to keep it healthy.

