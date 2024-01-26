Root Awakening: Grow Lucky Bamboo under bright light

Do not keep Lucky Bamboo in deep shade

There are three stalks of Lucky Bamboo in this small pot. When should I repot them into a bigger container?

Gabriel Chia

Give your Lucky Bamboo (Dracaena sanderiana) plenty of filtered sunlight – about four to six hours a day – as it will not thrive in deep shade indoors.

This pot is big enough for these cuttings at their current size, but you can repot them once you observe that they have become too big for it.

You can take the stalks out to check if they have produced roots. Rooted cuttings can be potted in an aerated growing mix, preferably one containing organic matter and gritty components such as perlite and pumice.

Keep this mix moist and let it dry out slightly between each watering session, so the plant is not waterlogged.

