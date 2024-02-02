Root Awakening: Rice Paddy Herb may have mite infestation

Infestation not result of thrips

The leaves on my Rice Paddy Herb have been affected by thrips. What are the treatment and prevention options? Also, is the flower edible?

Adrian Ling

The damage to the new leaves of your Rice Paddy Herb (Limnophila aromatica) does not appear to have been caused by thrips. Thrips feed by rasping, which leave irregular white markings on the surface of leaves.

The misshapen leaves may be due to broad mites instead. These are microscopic pests that are not visible to the naked eye. Try using lime sulphur or abamectin on your plants, focusing on the new growth in particular.

The flowering portion of the plant should be safe to consume, since the aerial parts of the plant are widely used as a vegetable, although the use of its flowers is rarely mentioned.

