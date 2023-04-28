Root Awakening: Snake plant may be reacting to pesticide or rain

Spots on leaves are a sign of injury

My snake plant’s leaves have some brown spots. What are they? I recently applied Confidor on the plant.

Adrian Ling

Did the spots appear after you sprayed the pesticide on your snake plant (Dracaena trifasciata)? Pesticides may damage leaves if the dosage is too concentrated or applied during hot weather. Try applying a more diluted version during the cooler part of the day. Spray on a small part of the plant to test the effects before spraying the entire plant.

Another cause could be exposure to rain. Rain can injure the leaves and pathogens in the environment can infect the site, causing spots to appear.

This plant may grow better under a shelter to protect it from the elements, provided it is still exposed to some sunlight. A lack of sunlight can lead to soft, floppy growth and vulnerability to disease. Ensure there is proper air circulation as well.

