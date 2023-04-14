Root Awakening: Japanese cucumber needs proper pollination to fruit

My Lipstick Plant is in my service yard, which is a well-ventilated area without direct sunlight, and is watered once a week. I also have a grow light in place for when the weather is cloudy or rainy. A few months ago, I noticed brown spots appearing on the leaves. The affected leaves eventually turn completely brown and fall off. What is wrong?

Ahmad Shuhaimi

The brown patches may have been caused by a fungal disease. These affect plants which have been weakened by sub-optimal growing conditions, or which have sustained injuries that allow pathogens to enter and infect the plant tissues.

Lipstick Plants need filtered sunlight to thrive, so your grow lights must be switched on at the required intensity for a long enough period for your plant to benefit. Although the Lipstick Plant is an epiphyte and thrives in porous growing media, ensure that it does not dry out, since you water only once a week. The roots should be moist most of the time. Protect the plant from heavy rain, which can injure the leaves, with a rain curtain.

Another possibility is phytotoxicity, which is caused by the application of chemicals such as pesticides or fertilisers. Always test new chemicals on a small part of the plant or use a lower dosage to limit the potential for injury to your plant. The damaged areas are permanent, but new growth will replace them.