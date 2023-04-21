Root Awakening: Shui Mei plant infested with aphids

Leaves’ black coating is sooty mould

My big Shui Mei plant developed a sooty black coating on the leaves and now my small Shui Mei (pictured) has it as well. I pruned the affected leaves, but the sooty substance is back. Is it a bug? How can I treat my plant?

Neo Bee Leng

The black substance looks as though it could be sooty mould, a fungus that grows on the sugary excretions of sap-sucking pests. Your plant appears to be infested with aphids, which can be difficult to control.

First, use a strong jet of water to wash the pests off the leaves. Next, apply a pesticide such as summer oil to suffocate the pests. This can be rotated with other pesticides such as pyrethrins or synthetic pyrethroids like cypermethrin, which can be bought in local nurseries. Rotate pesticides so the pests do not develop a resistance to any of them.

Complete coverage and repeated applications of pesticides are essential for proper pest control.

