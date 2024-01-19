Root Awakening: Spearmint is milder and sweeter than peppermint

I have three Daun Limau Perut plants, two in the ground and one in a pot.

The first picture is of the mother plant, which is about six years old and planted in the ground. It was very tall and had large green leaves until I pruned it about two years ago. It never recovered and developed spots.

The second picture is of two plants marcotted from the mother plant. The one in the pot has developed dense spots on the leaves. The larger plant in the ground – also marcotted from the mother plant – also developed different spots.

What could be ailing these plants and how do I help them recover?

Gan Boey Keow

The numerous white spots on the leaves of the mother plant are likely caused by mites. Spraying your plants with summer oil on a regular basis will kill these pests and may help to prevent new spots from appearing. Thorough coverage of the plant is necessary to provide adequate control. Affected leaves will not recover.

Your marcotted plants’ leaves have irregular golden spots. These may have been caused by a rasping pest – possibly the long brown spot visible in the bottom right of the photo – that scrapes surface tissue off the upper part of the leaves. Observe its feeding pattern to be sure.

Summer oil may work on such a pest but, for more effective control, you may want to use a pesticide like pyrethrin, which is derived from the flowers of a chrysanthemum relative and is available in local nurseries.

When spraying garden chemicals, wear appropriate personal protection equipment and follow the instructions on the product label. Ensure the chemicals used are suitable for use on edible plants and observe the withholding period – that is, the duration that needs to elapse before sprayed plant parts can be harvested for consumption.