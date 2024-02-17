Root Awakening: Let sap dry before handling fig plant and fruit

My lemon plant was healthy and fruiting until about six months ago, when the leaves started turning yellow and it stopped producing fruit. I fertilise it regularly and water daily. I checked the leaves for pest infestation, but did not find any. What is wrong?

Chin Yee Choong

Has the plant been grown in the same pot since you bought it? You may want to check the health of its roots and the soil in which the plant is growing. Note that this plant does not tolerate wet feet.

Remove the layer of expanded clay on top of the soil and check whether the soil is compacted, as this will lead to poor drainage and aeration. This, in turn, will cause roots to stay wet for prolonged periods and the plant will not be able to thrive.

You may need to repot the plant. Cut off roots that are black, mushy and rotten. Do not remove all the soil from the root system, as this can shock the plant. Repot it in a growing mix that has good-quality compost and coarse gritty materials, such as fine expanded clay pellets or pumice. These will enhance soil drainage and aeration.

Place your lemon plant in a cool, shaded corner of your garden until you see new growth. A hot and windy location will dry the plant out.

Vine could be the Bush Grape

