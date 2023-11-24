Root Awakening: Let Aglaonema cuttings take root in a cool, shady spot

Prune Aglaonema for a bushier growth habit

My plant started with a small pot and has since grown taller, and I repotted it into a bigger container. The stem is not strong enough to hold the plant upright, so I inserted a stick to provide it with support. Do I need to repot or prune the plant, or leave it as it is? It is still growing beautifully.

Stephanie Tock

The plant is a cultivar of the Aglaonema. The top part of the existing plant can be pruned if the plant gets too tall and lanky. Make sure the remaining lower part has nodes for new shoots to grow. These side shoots will eventually give rise to a more attractive, bushier growth habit.

When pruning the top part of the plant, ensure the stem cutting contains several nodes. This can be potted in some moist sphagnum moss.

Ensure that you do not overly compact the sphagnum moss. Leave the cutting to root in a cool, shaded location. You may need to keep the cutting in a clear plastic enclosure to conserve moisture and to reduce the likelihood of it wilting.

Once sufficient roots have formed, you can pot the cutting in an aerated and moisture-retentive mix.

