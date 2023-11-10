Root Awakening: Lotus damaged by mites or thrips

Lotus leaves infested with pests

My lotus plant’s leaves are parched and have turned brown at the edges. The plant is about five years old and blooms once every six to eight weeks. When it was younger, it bloomed more often and the leaves were a more vivid green. What is wrong with it?

Chia Quee Khee

From the picture, the damage found on the leaves of your lotus looks as though it could be due to spider mites or thrips. Infestation is more prevalent and severe during hot and dry weather.

Pesticides can be used to manage such infestations, namely spinosad for thrips and abamectin for spider mites. Both pesticides are toxic to aquatic life and must be applied carefully.

Beetle larvae are common in media rich in organic matter