Root Awakening: Lotus damaged by mites or thrips

Lotus leaves infested with pests
My lotus plant’s leaves are parched and have turned brown at the edges. The plant is about five years old and blooms once every six to eight weeks. When it was younger, it bloomed more often and the leaves were a more vivid green. What is wrong with it?
Chia Quee Khee
From the picture, the damage found on the leaves of your lotus looks as though it could be due to spider mites or thrips. Infestation is more prevalent and severe during hot and dry weather.
Pesticides can be used to manage such infestations, namely spinosad for thrips and abamectin for spider mites. Both pesticides are toxic to aquatic life and must be applied carefully.
Beetle larvae are common in media rich in organic matter
There is a cluster of worms near our papaya tree and ginger plant. Will the worms impact the growth of the tree and if so, should we get rid of them or leave them be?
Jinyen Yap
Beetle grubs are common in growing media rich in organic matter that has not decomposed.
Did you use compost in the soil where the papaya is growing? If so, that could explain the grubs’ presence. They are part of the nutrient cycling process and there is no cause for concern if you have larger and more robust plants, like shrubs and trees, growing in the area. The creatures are generally harmless.
Structure is the inflorescence of the plant
This sapling has grown more colourful over time. Recently, it sprouted a white growth. What is this?
Quek Khiok Soon
Your plant is an Aglaonema hybrid. This plant is a result of breeding work and numerous variations are available, which together constitute a popular group of decorative foliage plants.
The structure in question is actually the inflorescence of the plant. It holds numerous tiny flowers on the rod-like spadix. These are protected by the outer covering, called a spathe. This floral structure is unique to plants belonging to the Araceae, also commonly called the Arum, family.
Rind of ripe bittergourd is edible
Is this bittergourd still edible?
Thomas Lee Chee Chee
The orange rind of a ripe bittergourd is edible. It is reportedly softer and less bitter than the rind of the green, unripe fruit. The rind can be cut into small strips and prepared as a salad or cold dish, or blended to make a beverage.
Maple leaves may have been damaged by hot, dry weather
My maple tree’s leaves are dried out at the tips. The tree is in a courtyard and gets direct sunlight for a few hours during this time of year. What can I do differently?
Philip Ho
The drying of the leaf margin could be attributed to heat stress caused by hot and dry weather. It is advisable to provide some form of shade to protect plants during hot times of the day. Move the plant to a location that is protected from the afternoon sun or use a shade cloth.
- Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist and parks manager. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.
- Have a gardening query? E-mail it with clear, high-resolution pictures of at least 1MB, if any, and your full name to stlife@sph.com.sg. We reserve the right to edit and reject questions.