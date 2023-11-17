Root Awakening: ZZ plant grows best in a semi-shaded spot, dislikes excessive moisture

ZZ plant should not be exposed to direct sunlight or planted too deeply

I have a plant that is well watered and gets sunlight. However, it seems to keep yellowing. Why is this so?

Jason Goh

Check the cultivar of your plant – is it the “Chameleon”? This cultivar produces bright yellow leaves that will turn green with age. If your plant is the common, all-green version, the yellowing may be due to other reasons.

The ZZ plant (botanical name: Zamioculcas zamiifolia) grows best in a semi-shaded spot where it can get filtered sunlight. Exposure to direct sunlight can cause the leaves to bleach and turn yellow. If this is the case, you may want to move the plant to a more suitable location.

Check to see if your ZZ plant is grown too deeply. The soil level in the pot should be aligned with the line where the crown of the plant and the root system meet. The plant should not be grown too deeply.

Excessive moisture around the crown due to contact with moist growing media can cause the base of the plant to rot and leaves will turn yellow and mushy at the base.

Allow the plant to dry out slightly before watering it again. It should not be growing in a media that is wet all the time as wet feet can cause the roots to suffocate and die.

