Root Awakening: Do not let selaginella plant dry out

Do not let selaginella dry out

My moss plant is usually low-maintenance and dries out only when it has not been watered in days. Why is it so dry despite the recent wet weather?

Melissa Tan

Your plant belongs to the genus Selaginella, also known as spike moss. Check the growing media for moisture levels rather than relying on the weather. If the moisture levels are too low, the leaf tissues will dry out and die, and will not recover even if the plant is watered.

To check for soil moisture, stick your finger or a chopstick about 2cm or more into the growing medium. Moist soil will have particles that will stick to the chopstick.

If the plant feels dry, water it thoroughly until the water drains out from the holes at the base of the pot. Wind in high-rise environments can also dry plants out. Protect or move your plants to a different location during windy periods to prevent wind burn.

Shiny bush is an edible weed