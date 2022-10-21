Root Awakening: Ficus leaves infected with leaf spot disease

Ficus leaves are infected with leaf spot disease
What is causing the yellow spots on my Ficus umbellata plant? I have had the plant for a year and only in the last few months did these symptoms appear. I water it once every four to five days.
Alex Sie
The leaves have been infected with a leaf spot disease. Such a disease can be caused by plant pathogenic fungus or bacteria.
Ficus umbellata can actually be grown under direct sunlight, although it can adapt to filtered sunlight. It should not be grown under shade. Protect the leaves from rain and ensure there is sufficient air circulation. Applications of a preventive fungicide such as lime sulphur can help to reduce the likelihood and severity of disease.
Your plant also appears to have nutrient issues. Ensure you do not over-fertilise it, as toxic levels of nutrients can lead to marginal leaf necrosis of the lower leaves, which can be seen in the picture. With insufficient light, your plant will grow slowly and take up less nutrients. If this is the case, stop applying fertiliser and water your plant for several weeks to help flush out excess nutrient salts from the root zone.
Sapling is the Sea Gutta
What is this plant?
Paul Ng Heng Peng
This sapling is botanically known as Planchonella obovata. Its common names include Sea Gutta and Nyatoh Laut, and it can grow up about 30m in height. If you want to keep the tree, trench the sapling out with a large root ball. It is currently growing too near the fence and may damage it with time.
This tree is a native species that is found naturally growing on sandy or rocky shores, coastal cliffs and in mangroves. Its leaves are bronze on the underside. You can find it in local parks, gardens and streets.
Okinawan Spinach produces edible leaves
What plant is this? The undersides of its leaves are purple.
Chin Wah Seng
The plant is botanically known as Gynura bicolor and its common name is the Okinawan Spinach. The plant produces tender, edible leaves and thrives under filtered sunlight when grown in moist, well-draining soil. It is prone to attacks by snails and can be easily propagated via stem cuttings.
Papaya fruit infested with fruit fly larvae
The first round of fruit from my papaya tree was healthy, but subsequent fruit were infested with tiny white worms. What is causing this and how can I prevent it?
Patricia Ling
Your papaya fruit have likely been infested with fruit fly larvae. The most reliable method of prevention, without using pesticide, is to cover each new fruit with a bag. Try using a net bag to keep out female fruit flies, which lay eggs on the surface of fruit.
Orchid is a Dendrobium species
What species is my orchid? The stem is soft and trails down, and leaves appear on alternating sides of the stem. The single flower that bloomed had a sweet, candy-like fragrance by day.
Mag Tan
The orchid is likely Dendrobium anosum. The plant is an epiphytic orchid and has a pendulous growth habit where its pseudostems hang down. Fragrant pink flowers grow in clusters on its mature, leafless stems.
- Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist, parks manager and ISA-certified arborist. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.
- Have a gardening query? E-mail it with clear, high-resolution pictures of at least 1MB, if any, and your full name to stlife@ sph.com.sg. We reserve the right to edit and reject questions.