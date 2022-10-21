Root Awakening: Ficus leaves infected with leaf spot disease

Ficus leaves are infected with leaf spot disease

What is causing the yellow spots on my Ficus umbellata plant? I have had the plant for a year and only in the last few months did these symptoms appear. I water it once every four to five days.

Alex Sie

The leaves have been infected with a leaf spot disease. Such a disease can be caused by plant pathogenic fungus or bacteria.

Ficus umbellata can actually be grown under direct sunlight, although it can adapt to filtered sunlight. It should not be grown under shade. Protect the leaves from rain and ensure there is sufficient air circulation. Applications of a preventive fungicide such as lime sulphur can help to reduce the likelihood and severity of disease.

Your plant also appears to have nutrient issues. Ensure you do not over-fertilise it, as toxic levels of nutrients can lead to marginal leaf necrosis of the lower leaves, which can be seen in the picture. With insufficient light, your plant will grow slowly and take up less nutrients. If this is the case, stop applying fertiliser and water your plant for several weeks to help flush out excess nutrient salts from the root zone.

