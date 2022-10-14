Root Awakening: Rose cactus produces short-lived flowers

The edges of my plants’ leaves have turned brown and none of them seem to be growing well. I have tried watering less frequently and adding fertiliser, but to no avail. What are these plants and how do I care for them?

Ben Ong

The plants you have are commonly called lucky bamboo (botanical name Dracaena braunii). Did the plants start from stem cuttings? If so, ensure they have been rooted properly before planting them in soil. Also, newly rooted and planted cuttings should be placed in a protected location that is both cool and bright, so they can establish roots before being moved to their final growing location.

Lucky bamboo is not an indoor plant, and the glass blocks in the picture scatter and reduce light intensity. The plant needs at least four hours of filtered sunlight a day and the growing media should be kept moist. A lack of light and constant wet feet can cause its decline. Check that the roots, if any, are healthy – that is, they should appear white and firm.

You may want to add some organic matter, such as compost, to the soil. Also, try adding gritty material such as pumice and fine expanded clay pellets. Purely soil-based growing media can become compact over time.

Peace lily’s spathe becomes brown over time

