Root Awakening: Rose cactus produces short-lived flowers

Rose cactus produces short-lived flowers
I took a cutting of a plant growing downstairs in my condominium estate and replanted it at home. One flower bloomed but wilted after a day. What is this plant and how do I care for it properly?
Rani Rajeshwari
The plant you have is commonly called the “seven star needle” in Chinese or the rose cactus (botanical name Leuenbergeria bleo). It is a leafy cactus that can be grown under direct sunlight and can tolerate some shade with filtered light. It needs well-draining soil but should be kept moist at all times. It produces short-lived orange flowers and is often grown as a medicinal plant in home and community gardens here.
Lucky bamboo suffering from poor root health, lack of light
The edges of my plants’ leaves have turned brown and none of them seem to be growing well. I have tried watering less frequently and adding fertiliser, but to no avail. What are these plants and how do I care for them?
Ben Ong
The plants you have are commonly called lucky bamboo (botanical name Dracaena braunii). Did the plants start from stem cuttings? If so, ensure they have been rooted properly before planting them in soil. Also, newly rooted and planted cuttings should be placed in a protected location that is both cool and bright, so they can establish roots before being moved to their final growing location.
Lucky bamboo is not an indoor plant, and the glass blocks in the picture scatter and reduce light intensity. The plant needs at least four hours of filtered sunlight a day and the growing media should be kept moist. A lack of light and constant wet feet can cause its decline. Check that the roots, if any, are healthy – that is, they should appear white and firm.
You may want to add some organic matter, such as compost, to the soil. Also, try adding gritty material such as pumice and fine expanded clay pellets. Purely soil-based growing media can become compact over time.
Peace lily’s spathe becomes brown over time
Why are parts of my plant’s leaves turning yellow and how long does it take to flower? Also, what are the best conditions for it to flower?
Adrian Ling
The plant you have is the peace lily (botanical name Spathiphyllum wallisii). The part that is browning is the spathe, a modified leaf that forms part of the inflorescence, or complete flower head, of the plant. The spathe is white when newly opened and turns green with age. The browning of the spathe is normal as the inflorescence dies away. You can cut it off when the entire structure has died.
Also, your plant should be placed in a spot that gets four hours of filtered sunlight a day. It is not an indoor plant and will not thrive in deep shade. The overhang at the window blocks out most of the sunlight. If your home is not sunny, try using a grow light.
Brazilian spinach produces edible leaves
What plant is this? Is it edible?
James Ng Cheng Hwa
The plant is commonly known as Brazilian spinach (botanical name Alternanther sissoo). The leaves are edible and best cooked till tender in dishes such as soups. The plant grows well under both direct and filtered sunlight, and thrives in well-drained soils that are kept moist at all times. It is easily propagated via stem cuttings.
Variegated leaves easily burnt and damaged
I bought this plant recently and placed it in a spot that gets filtered sunlight, but brown patches are forming. What should I do?
Victor Chua
Your plant is botanically known as Ctenanthe lubbersiana, with the cultivar name, Golden Mosaic. The parts that turned brown are the variegated portions devoid of chlorophyll, which are easily damaged by intense sunlight and heavy rain.
Move the plant to a location with light that is less intense, but not so low that it hinders plant growth. Also, if the plant is grown in an open area, move it to a protected site, as heavy rain can damage the plant and make it vulnerable to pests and disease.
- Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist, parks manager and ISA-certified arborist. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.
- Have a gardening query? E-mail it with clear, high-resolution pictures of at least 1MB, if any, and your full name to stlife@ sph.com.sg. We reserve the right to edit and reject questions.