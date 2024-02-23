Root Awakening: Desert rose seeds are dispersed by wind

The leaves of my rosemary plant seem to be affected by mites. What should I do?

Joseph Lee

The speckled markings on the leaves of your rosemary plant are likely caused by a pest called the lace bug – small black insects with lace-like wings.

Lace bugs can be difficult to eradicate with common organic pesticides, so you may need to use faster-acting chemical pesticides such as cypermethrin. Several rounds of thorough application may be required. Wear appropriate personal protection gear when spraying the pesticide.

Observe the withholding period – that is, the time that needs to elapse after spraying before you harvest the leaves for culinary purposes. Wash the leaves before using them.

