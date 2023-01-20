Root Awakening: Cabbage tree is a source of timber

A white spot on this leaf seems to be preventing it from unfolding or growing. What is wrong with it?

Chua Zhao Long

The white spot could be a burnt or injured portion of the leaf. The injury could have occurred while the leaf was in the development stage.

Common causes for such injuries could be the young leaf coming into contact with window glass that has been heated by exposure to sunlight or an LED grow light tube.

The injured portion contains dead tissue which prevents the surrounding tissues from developing and expanding properly, hence the distorted shape. It is important to protect a plant’s young, developing leaves from injury.

