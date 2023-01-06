Root Awakening: Transplant shock can be minimised by limiting root disturbance

Transplant shock can be minimised by limiting root disturbance

I repot my Carmona retusa every few years when they are root-bound. To minimise transplant shock, I cut off the bottom half of the root ball but leave the top half intact. What is your advice for reducing or minimising transplant shock?

You Kok Kwan

When plants are transplanted, they experience transplant shock whenever their roots are disturbed or damaged. They may wilt, shed leaves or die. Try to avoid disturbing a plant’s roots when moving it from a smaller pot to a larger one.

The procedure you perform may cause major disturbance to the plant. However, Carmona retusa is a fairly resilient shrub that is commonly trained as a bonsai. If taken care of and placed in a semi-shaded, moist and cool spot, the plant should survive and recover over time.

