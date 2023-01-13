Root Awakening: Turf substrate may be compacted and draining poorly

Turf substrate may be compacted and draining poorly

This lawn is growing moss and algae. How can I restore it to its former glory?

Yeo Tee Khoon

The presence of moss and algae is likely due to the presence of moisture, which can build up due to compacted turf substrate. This in turn leads to poor water drainage. Ensure that your turf is getting enough sunlight.

Judging by the state of your turf, extensive work is needed to improve its drainage. Turf should be regularly maintained by a competent contractor. Good-quality turf requires regular hollow tining, top-dressing with sand, fertilising and grass-cutting.

Shrub with aromatic leaves is a Zanthoxylum species