Root Awakening: Bougainvillea needs full sun

Induce drought stress for plants to flower

My bougainvillea plants stopped flowering after I transferred them to the ground eight months ago. The area has direct sun for more than six hours a day and is regularly fertilised. How can I get my plants to flower again?

Jocelyn Lim

Bougainvillea plants flower when they are experiencing drought stress and exposed to full sun. The fence behind your plants may be blocking sunlight for at least part of the day.

Your plants look to be dark green with soft stems. Ensure that you are using the right fertiliser, as a nitrogen-rich fertiliser will promote only foliage growth.

Also, regular watering or a moist location will not induce flowering.

As your plants are being grown outdoors, the larger soil volume will retain more water, which may mean that your plants may not be drying out fast enough with regular watering. Bougainvillea grown in a pot can dry out faster due to the limited soil volume.

