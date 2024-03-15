Root Awakening: Turkey berry bears edible fruit

Turkey berry grows as a shrub
What plant is this and is the fruit edible? It looks like pumpkin.
Patricia Lim
The plant is likely the Turkey berry (Solanum torvum), also known as Devil’s Fig and Terung Pipit. It is related to the brinjal, tomato and potato. The immature green fruit can be eaten and is used in Thai green curry.
Check flowers to determine if plant is female
My papaya tree bears flowers, but no fruit. What is wrong?
Teng Shyh Chyang
Your papaya tree may be female – meaning that it produces only female flowers and needs pollen from a male or hermaphrodite flower to bear fruit. Female flowers have a bulbous base and buds with pointed tips.
A hermaphrodite flower possesses both male and female parts. It has a stamen that bears pollen and ovaries that turn into fruits, making hermaphrodite plants effectively self-pollinating.
Also, ensure that your papaya plant does not experience moisture stress, be it waterlogging from excessive rain or dryness during drought. Such conditions can cause developing fruit to be aborted.
Johore Tree bears fruit in clusters
What plant is this?
Andrew Chan
This is likely the Johore Tree (Lepisanthes alata). It bears fruit that grows in a long, hanging cluster and turns red when ripe. The fruit has an edible aril that encases several seeds within. The tree’s young leaves are pink when new.
Money plant needs water
My money plant is in my living room with no direct sunlight. Its leaves are sprayed daily.
I recently repainted the area and had to cover the plant with a plastic sheet. After three days, I removed the sheet and found that the plant seemed lifeless, with yellow leaves. How can I help my plant recover?
Mavis Loh
The droopy leaves are an indication that your plant needs water. Also, the pot looks too small – its limited quantity of soil cannot retain enough water to sustain the plant.
Feel for moisture by inserting your finger below the soil’s surface. If it feels dry, you need to water your plant thoroughly – water should trickle out from the base of the pot. Let the pot sit in the water for a short while so the soil can soak up the water.
Soil that has dried out may become hydrophobic, meaning it no longer soaks up water as it once did.
If you spray the leaves without watering the soil, the plant will not be hydrated. It needs to take up water via its roots.
Trim plant before repotting
How can I repot my overgrown Portulaca werdermannii without damaging it?
Adrian Ling
Your Portulaca werdermannii looks great growing in the hanging pot. There is no easy way to move it to a larger container.
If you really want to repot the plant, prune some of the stems hanging below the pot and also those on the sides. These stems break easily when handled. By cutting them away, it will be easier to remove the plant from its pot. The pruned stems can be propagated separately.
- Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist and parks manager. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.
