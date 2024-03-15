Root Awakening: Turkey berry bears edible fruit

My money plant is in my living room with no direct sunlight. Its leaves are sprayed daily.

I recently repainted the area and had to cover the plant with a plastic sheet. After three days, I removed the sheet and found that the plant seemed lifeless, with yellow leaves. How can I help my plant recover?

Mavis Loh

The droopy leaves are an indication that your plant needs water. Also, the pot looks too small – its limited quantity of soil cannot retain enough water to sustain the plant.

Feel for moisture by inserting your finger below the soil’s surface. If it feels dry, you need to water your plant thoroughly – water should trickle out from the base of the pot. Let the pot sit in the water for a short while so the soil can soak up the water.

Soil that has dried out may become hydrophobic, meaning it no longer soaks up water as it once did.

If you spray the leaves without watering the soil, the plant will not be hydrated. It needs to take up water via its roots.

Trim plant before repotting