Root Awakening: Prune Mexican coral vine to reduce pest population

Use dinetofuran powder around infested plant’s root zone

This bug appeared on my Mexican coral vine and is spreading rapidly. I have used alcohol, vinegar and soap solution as a spray, but to no avail.

Alan Seah

The white spot on the leaf is likely a type of scale insect, a sap-sucking pest which can weaken your plant with its feeding activity. The substances you mentioned using, such as alcohol and vinegar, may burn your plant if not used in the right concentration, while soap may not be effective if the pest population is high.

As the Mexican coral vine grows quickly, you may want to prune heavily infested plant parts so there are fewer pests to deal with, as the canopy of a large plant can be difficult to thoroughly cover with pesticide.

The plant should bounce back with new growth and you can manage any infestation from there. Consider using summer oil, available for sale at local nurseries, to spray on your plant – the oil suffocates the pest.

As this plant is largely grown as an ornamental one and not for edible purposes, you can place dinetofuran powder, also available for sale at nurseries, around the root zone of your plant. Dig several small holes, pour the powder in and cover these with soil. Water your plant to dissolve the pesticide and let the plant take up the chemical.

If using this method, ensure you do not have pets or young children at home, who may probe the location where the pesticide is used, and that the plant is not near bodies of water with aquatic life.

Money plant needs more water and shade