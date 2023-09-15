Design News: Play Nation’s Sanrio summer collection, Jack Daniel’s x McLaren Racing whiskey bottle

Play Nation x Sanrio Summer Wunderland Collection
Summer might be coming to an end in the Northern Hemisphere, but the new Summer Wunderland Collection by local toy and game brand Play Nation is still having fun in the sun.
The collection features characters from Japanese entertainment brand Sanrio, such as Hello Kitty and Cinnamaroll, in set pieces inspired by theme-park attractions such as the ferris wheel and rocking Viking ship.
There are five characters available in two different configurations: main rides ($29.90 each) and minis ($17.90 each).
Most of the main rides sets come with accessories and moving parts. For instance, the Kuromi Swing Ride set includes a rotating carousel and swinging seats.
The mini sets include Hello Kitty in a rotating hot air balloon and My Melody in a rotating tea cup.
Info: Buy the collection at Play Nation’s website (shop.playnation.com.sg), FairPrice online or selected FairPrice stores.
Pilot Pen’s 60th Anniversary Capless Kanreki Fountain Pen
Japanese pen manufacturer Pilot Pen is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its Pilot Capless collection, which introduced the world’s first retractable fountain pen, with a limited-edition release.
Just 2,023 pieces of the 60th Anniversary Pilot Capless Kanreki Fountain Pen ($330) will be available worldwide.
The dark red design pays tribute to the brand’s Japanese roots – Kanreki celebrations commemorate a 60th birthday and symbolise a rebirth, with the celebrant having completed the traditional 60-year cycle of the lunar calendar.
As with the other pens in the Pilot Capless collection, the Kanreki piece features a retractable medium 18K-gold rhodium-plated nib.
Info: Available from October 2023 at Aesthetic Bay (www.aestheticbay.com), Elephant & Coral (elephant-coral.com) and Fook Hing Trading Co (fookhing.com.sg)
Jack Daniel’s limited-edition McLaren Racing Tennessee Whiskey bottle
In conjunction with the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix racing into the Marina Bay Street Circuit this weekend, American whiskey brand Jack Daniel’s has teamed up with the McLaren Racing team for a limited-edition release.
The release – available only in Singapore and other selected markets – features McLaren’s iconic black and papaya-orange livery in a racing-stripe motif across both bottle and box.
The bottle’s neck also features the McLaren crest in lieu of the usual Old No. 7 Brand logo.
The orange hue has long been associated with the McLaren racing brand, with the F1.com website quoting the team’s chief executive Zak Brown in July as saying: “We want to keep our papaya identity.”
“We’re really trying to build our association with (the papaya shade), much like Ferrari’s red and Mercedes have their colour identity,” he added. “We get a lot of feedback from the fans who really like the papaya.”
Info: The McLaren Racing limited edition ($69.90 for 700ml) contains Jack Daniel’s classic Tennessee whiskey at 40 per cent alcohol by volume. Buy it from retailers including iShopChangi and The Liquor Shop.