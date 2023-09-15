Design News: Play Nation’s Sanrio summer collection, Jack Daniel’s x McLaren Racing whiskey bottle

Play Nation x Sanrio Summer Wunderland Collection

Summer might be coming to an end in the Northern Hemisphere, but the new Summer Wunderland Collection by local toy and game brand Play Nation is still having fun in the sun.

The collection features characters from Japanese entertainment brand Sanrio, such as Hello Kitty and Cinnamaroll, in set pieces inspired by theme-park attractions such as the ferris wheel and rocking Viking ship.

There are five characters available in two different configurations: main rides ($29.90 each) and minis ($17.90 each).

Most of the main rides sets come with accessories and moving parts. For instance, the Kuromi Swing Ride set includes a rotating carousel and swinging seats.

The mini sets include Hello Kitty in a rotating hot air balloon and My Melody in a rotating tea cup.

Info: Buy the collection at Play Nation’s website (shop.playnation.com.sg), FairPrice online or selected FairPrice stores.

