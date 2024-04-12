Design News: Catch tulips, azaleas at Gardens by the Bay; Leica launches SL3

Tulipmania and Shangri-La-inspired azalea events at Gardens by the Bay

Azaleas are taking centre stage at Gardens by the Bay’s Cloud Forest dome, with an event inspired by the Himalayas and the fictional Shangri-La from James Hilton’s 1933 fantasy novel Lost Horizon.

The Azaleas of Shangri-La event is on until May 5, and features more than 15 varieties of azaleas in pink, red, yellow, orange and cream. There will also be Himalayan architecture and artefacts, as well as traditional medicinal herbs such as lingzhi, cordyceps and saffron.

Also on the festive calendar is the return of Tulipmania, now in its 10th iteration.

From April 29 to May 26, the Flower Dome will host the tulip floral display. Tulipmania is inspired by the Netherlands’ iconic tulip farms, where the blooms are uniformly planted in rows of a single colour.

The display will integrate traditional Dutch landscape elements, including windmills and watermills.

Info: Go to gardensbythebay.com.sg

