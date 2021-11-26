Best Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals

SINGAPORE - The holiday shopping season has started and retailers are pulling out all the stops with big discounts and special offers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Straits Times rounds up some of the best deals.

Best Denki

Nov 27 to 29

1. Tefal System Iron: $333 (usual price is $699).



2. Dyson Purifier Fan TP07: $699 (usual price is $899). It is said to remove up to 99.95 per cent of particles such as bacteria and pollen.



3. Save up to 60 per cent on Samsung 8K television sets. The 8K technology features 33 million pixels, resulting in deeper colours and greater clarity of screen images.

BHG

Nov 27 to 29

1. Save more than $400 onCanopy bed linen (100 per cent cotton sateen, 880 thread count, single to king sizes).



Fitted sheets: $45 to 65 (usual prices are $179 to $239)

Bed sets: $90 to $130 (usual prices are $379 to $549)

Available at BHG Bugis, Bishan, Clementi, Jurong and One Assembly at Raffles City.

2. Odette Riviera Collection handstand mixer-and-chopper set: $139.90 (usual price is $219.80). Available at BHG Bugis and One Assembly.

3. The Livin True Rest 3D adaptive memory foam pillow usually goes for $129 each. Now you can get a pair for $80. Available at all BHG stores.



Courts

Nov 27 and 28

Extended shopping hours till midnight on Nov 27 at Courts Megastore (50 Tampines North Drive 2) and Courts Nojima @ The Heeren (260 Orchard Road)

1. Lenovo Ideapad 5 price: $999 (usual price is $1,049). The laptop has a 15.6-inch screen and 16GB DDR4 memory. It includes gifts worth $128, plus Lenovo True Wireless earbuds (worth $69).



2. The LG 55-inch 4K UHD Smart OLED TV ($2,1999) comes with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB and HDMI connectivity. Comes with gifts worth $588.94, including LG Tone Free (FN6) Bluetooth earbuds and three months' Apple TV+ subscription



3. Becca three-seater full leather sofa: $1,599 (usual price is $3,999)



Gain City

Nov 26 to 28

1. Yewa three-seater sofa: $1,599 (usual price is $7,999)



2. DPM Goldsmith customisable mattress (queen size): $4,499 (usual price is $9,999). It features an acupressure point relief system, fine Belgian craftsmanship, natural latex and individual pocketed coils by Leggett & Platt coil specialists.



3. LG four-door fridge with bottom freezer: $2,399 (usual price is 3,369). Comes with $50 grocery vouchers and $200 in cash rebates.



Harvey Norman

1. Tefal 6L Smart Multicooker: $89 (usual price is $199). It has 15 pre-set programs and a large capacity, making it suitable for big families. The offer is valid till Nov 30.



2. Queen-size mattresses are going for $999. Receive gifts worth up to $1,388 with a minimum spend on Eclipse, King Koil, Sealy, Serta or Simmons mattresses. Available at Harvey Norman storesin Millenia Walk, Northpoint City, Parkway Parade, Centrepoint and ESR BizPark Factory Outlet. The offer is valid till Nov 28.



3. Saporini Leandra two-seater sofa in full Italian-made leather: $2,579 (usual price is $4,299). Available only at Harvey Norman Millenia Walk. The offer is valid till Nov 30.



Isetan

Nov 27 and 28

Available at Scotts Bedding Gallery, Level 4 Isetan Scotts, Shaw House, 350 Orchard Road

1. King Koil Perfect Comfort Carlos mattress (queen size): $3,299 (usual price is $6,599). Includes gifts worth $1,700 such as a bed frame and microgel pillow. Free Mayer air fryer worth $98 with a minimum $3,000 spend.



2. MaxCoil Silver Magic 12.5-inch Euro-top mattress (queen size): $1,999 (usual price is $5,999). Includes gifts worth $1,299 such as a bed frame, two classic pillows, bolster and mattress protector. Free upgrade from queen to king size with minimum $4,000 spend.



3 Sealy Posturepedic Resort Medium with Patented SRx Titanium Coil and Ice-Touch technology (queen size): $4,999 (usual price is $8,999). Includes gifts worth $1,189 such as a bed frame, two pillows and mattress protector. Additional $200 off for delivery by next month (December 2021).



Metro

Nov 27 to 30

1. Balmain bed sets (100 per cent Egyptian cotton, 980 thread count Bed Set, queen and king sizes): $189 to $199 (usual prices are $629 to $699).



2. M. Maison Hotel Collection bed set (100 per cent cotton double embroidery fabric with 880 thread count, queen and king sizes): $149 (usual prices are $499 to $529).



3. Four-piece set of Canopy bath towels (100 per cent cotton, assorted colours): $20 (usual price is $51.60).



OG

Nov 27 to 29

1. Save up to $88 on Zojirushi's stainless steel food jars with OG's online buy-one-get-one-free promotion. Prices are $78 for a 0.45-litre jar and $88 for a 0.55-litre one. Offer available only at og.com.sg.



2. Intero Beyond Aesthetic BambooPro Solid Grace quilt cover with fitted sheet set (queen and king sizes): $189 to $199 (usual prices are $410 to $440).



3. Epitex Cloud Support charcoal fibre memory pillow: $25 (usual price is $99.90. Offer available only in stores.



Takashimaya Department Store

Nov 27 to 29

1. Osim uLove 2 massage chair: $5,999 (usual price is $7,499). It features a proprietary Osim four-hand massage technology. Includes one-year extended warranty (worth $449) and free uVision 3 eye massager (worth $169).



2. Serene House's Fountain Ultrasonic Diffuser Set or Galaxy Ultrasonic Diffuser: 40 per cent off (usual price: $183). Both sets come with Serene House essential oils.



3. Disney bath towels (100 per cent cotton, 70cm x 120cm): $14.90 a towel (usual price is $29.90)

Tangs

Nov 26 and 27

Available at Tang Plaza and VivoCity stores and on Tang's website.

1. Corelle x Peanuts Snoopy Friends six-piece dinner set: $69 (usual price is $153.40)



2. Balmain Prestige Bed Set (100 per cent Tencel Modal fabric made from wood fibres; queen and king sizes): From $279 (usual price is from $698)



3 KitchenAid enamel saucepan (18cm) and casserole (20cm): $299 (usual price is $538)