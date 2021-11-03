Courts opens flagship store at The Heeren on Nov 6 to catch year-end shopping crowd

SINGAPORE - Home appliance megastore Courts will be opening its second flagship store at The Heeren on Saturday (Nov 6) ahead of schedule to catch the year-end Christmas shopping crowd.

Its latest store at The Heeren, vacated last year by retail stalwart Robinsons, will take up all six floors spanning 189,000 sq ft once fully opened in the first quarter of 2022. Initially, only three floors will be opened.

In a statement on Wednesday (Nov 3), the company said it will also close its existing Orchard outlet at 228 Orchard Road.

All products and offerings from this outlet will be rehoused at its new Heeren store named Courts Nojima.

Its Tampines megastore will continue to operate, it added.

"With this opening, we hope to share some festive cheer to Singapore shoppers as the year draws to a close, and play our part in bringing back the spirit and vibrancy of Singapore's overall retail sector," said Mr Hoang Duc Thanh Matthew, Courts Singapore's chief executive officer and Courts Asia chief operating officer.

The new store aims to be a showcase for the latest technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality, featuring a fully equipped e-sports gaming room capable of hosting e-sports tournaments, among others.

A virtual mascot will also walk customers through the store assisting them with store directions and deals.

Courts Nojima will be the megastore's largest retail space in Singapore and second flagship store after the Tampines megastore.

It was initially planning to open in early 2022.

The opening marks Nojima Corporation's first overseas venture into a large-format store concept in a central location of Singapore. The Japanese consumer electronics giant had acquired Courts in 2019.