SINGAPORE - Ms Saritha Viswanadhan, 39, volunteers at Tan Tock Seng Hospital's (TTSH) amputee support group, helping patients who are figuring out how to live life with a prosthetic limb or wheelchair.

Her left leg was amputated at the hip after a road accident when she was eight, and she knows how reassuring and affirming it is to hear from others in a similar position.