Trending Sip: Why the espresso martini is the chocolate of the cocktail world

SINGAPORE – For pop culture lovers everywhere, May 4 is synonymous with Star Wars (1977 to 2019).

“May the Fourth be with you” is a play on the famous phrase in the space-fantasy saga: “May the Force be with you.”

But for cocktail history nerds, May 4 has a different significance, as it is the birth date of the late renowned British bartender, Dick Bradsell.

Bradsell, who died in 2016 at the age of 56, has been credited with reviving London’s cocktail scene in the 1990s. But in 1983, he had already made his mark while working at The Pharmacy bar, where he created his legacy cocktail: the espresso martini.

The apocryphal tale is told of a young model – possibly British supermodel Kate Moss or her compatriot Naomi Campbell – who asked for “something that will wake me up and mess me up”.

In response, Bradsell mixed freshly brewed espresso with vodka and coffee liqueur in a drink he christened the vodka espresso.

The name eventually evolved to “espresso martini”, in homage to the V-shaped stemmed glass in which the cocktail was often served.

Whatever its moniker, the espresso martini has carved its niche in the canon of classic cocktails. It is now one of the top 10 best-selling cocktails in the United States, according to market research firm CGA by NielsenIQ.

If nothing else, the espresso martini is the closest thing many bars have to a dessert cocktail, which is perhaps why it tops my list of favourite libations.

In fact, a well-made espresso martini shares much in common with one of my indulgences: chocolate. A quality piece of chocolate is rich and dark; equal parts sweet, bitter and strong. An espresso martini should hit all of these notes too.

Many of Singapore’s top bars keep the espresso martini in their core cocktail menus, even as seasonal drinks come and go. Atlas at Parkview Square is my choice spot to sip an espresso martini ($26++), but Jigger & Pony at Amara Hotel comes in a close second ($28++).

Atlas’ beverage director Yana K says: “Coffee’s popularity has soared, and the demand for coffee-related drinks shows no signs of slowing down. This trend is being driven by a growing appreciation for speciality coffee and a wider variety of coffee-based beverages.”