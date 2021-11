SINGAPORE - Sake sommelier Oh Reuben Luke woke up to a pleasant surprise last month (October). An e-mail from the London-based Sake Sommelier Association informed him that he had been named this year's Young Sake Ambassador.

The 27-year-old is the first Singaporean to receive the award, which is given every two years to a person aged 18 to 30 who is interested in the rice-based beverage.