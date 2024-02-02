Meat in a vegan restaurant? Eatery in England makes ‘difficult’ decision to survive

A vegan restaurant in England has added meat to its menu, in what it calls a “difficult but necessary” decision to survive.

However, this has drawn ire from commenters online, who decry the move as an unnecessary compromise to the vegan ethos.

Citing the limitations of its vegan menu, Nomas Gastrobar said in a Facebook post on Jan 23 that it was increasingly difficult for the business in Macclesfield near Manchester to financially thrive due to its offerings drawing “only a small number of customers”.

“In response to these challenges, we have made the difficult yet necessary decision to introduce a thoughtfully curated selection of high-quality, responsibly sourced meat and dairy options to our menu,” it said.

“This change will allow us to cater to the diverse tastes of our cherished customers and ensure that everyone can find something wonderful to eat and enjoy at our establishment.”

Its new menu, which will be introduced about two weeks after the announcement, would still feature vegan options for the majority of its offerings, with “a few meat alternatives”. According to The Guardian, this includes gyros (Greek kebab), as well as a salad made with feta cheese, instead of a coconut-based substitute.