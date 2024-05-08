Marmalade fest celebrates quintessential British breakfast treat

PENRITH, United Kingdom – The Japanese ambassador raved about the daffodils and the glorious spring sunshine. The Australian envoy joked about beating the “Poms” at their own game. A life-sized Paddington waved and clapped.

On the steps of a centuries-old country house in north-west England, one of the nation’s most eccentric cultural events – the Dalemain World Marmalade Awards, which took place in April – was in full swing.

Inside, in an oak-panelled room lined with portraits of family ancestors, winning jars of the quintessentially British fruit preserve covered every surface.

“Excellent marmalade, just cloudy,” read one judge’s report card. “Good colour and set,” said another. “Jar should be filled to the top,” said a third.

Every January and February, when bitter Seville oranges from Spain are available for a few short weeks, marmalade-makers shut themselves away in their kitchens to chop, pulp and boil.

Many of those homemade marmalades – along with other non-Seville marmalades from as far afield as Hawaii, Japan, Taiwan and Australia – wind their way to Dalemain, which in 2024 received just under 3,000 pots of the sweet, sticky condiment.

The competition featured 17 categories, including entries from a Taiwanese orphanage in the children’s section and a US women’s correctional facility in the newly introduced prison’s class.

Made by boiling together the juice and peel of citrus fruits, sugar and water, marmalade as people know it now was pioneered commercially in the late 18th century by the Keiller family of Dundee in Scotland.

Spread generously on buttered toast, it is traditionally a staple of British breakfast tables as well as the favoured sandwich filling of children’s character Paddington, a small bear from “deepest, darkest Peru”.

“We got a silver, which we’re delighted about,” said Mr James Stoddart, a prison rehabilitation worker in north-east England, spotting his jail’s entry adorned with a silver star.