‘Not cut and paste’: How Singaporean Ian Tan won the world young chef award

SINGAPORE – Chef Ian Tan owes a debt to disaster. The kitchen was in a roil: two cooks had called in sick, a thousand diners had to be fed, the waiter was to step up.

Then a boy of 16, Tan was a blithe part-time waiter with no designs on cooking when he was thrust behind the swinging doors.

Now 27, he is an award-winning chef after his coup at the World Young Chef Young Waiter competition in November 2023. It was the first time in the 45-year history of the contest that an Asian chef had won with all-Asian dishes.

The annual competition has an age limit of 27.

A self-professed patriot in his palate, Tan presented a familiar dish with a maverick twist in the nine-man final: kang kong cuttlefish.

His riff on the zi char classic was plated cold, on a baize of green herb sambal chilli, with wok-fired squid and poached watercress ringed by a garland of pickled carrots, beetroot and jicama, or bang kwang, as it is known locally.

As with all Tan’s work, the busy description gives nothing away.

In taste, it was both new and recognisable, fine dining that smelled like local takeaway, chilled but smoked with wok hei.

The pleasantly confounding starter sampled by this reporter was the first dish of his three-course Peranakan menu that scored full marks at the awards, prompting one judge – celebrity chef-owner Adam Handling, of London establishment Frog – to declare it fit to eat every day, Tan told The Straits Times.